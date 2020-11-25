NEW ALBANY — Beginning Dec. 1, high school seniors throughout Clark, Floyd and surrounding counties can apply to receive scholarships through the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana.
The Foundation’s scholarship program consists of over 75 scholarship funds established by donors desiring to assist students in Southern Indiana. Because of the generosity of these donors over 100 scholarships are awarded to area seniors — helping them pursue the next phase of their education. While many of these awards are available through the local high schools and colleges, students may apply for specific scholarships directly through the Foundation’s website starting on Dec. 1.
“Each year, scholarships established by our generous donors provide life-changing opportunities for students in Clark and Floyd counties,” said Linda Speed, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana. “We’re fortunate to live in a community that believes in giving back and are thankful for those individuals, families and businesses who have established scholarships that allow students to continue their education and pursue their goals.”
The Community Foundation provides the structure and administrative oversight that allows people from across our community to establish scholarship funds that support their alma mater and identify students who meet their own, unique criteria.
In spring of 2020, the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana awarded over 100 scholarships worth a combined value of over $390,000.
Applicants are reviewed on an anonymous basis to protect the integrity of the scholarship program and to ensure all applicants are scored based on their merits. Business and community leaders from throughout Southern Indiana volunteer their valuable time to review the applications and ensure that scholarship awards are made to those deserving students who meet the criteria established within the individual scholarship funds.
Students interested in learning more are invited to visit the scholarship section of Foundation’s website www.cfsouthernindiana.com. The deadline to complete scholarship applications online is noon Feb. 1, 2021.
Anyone with questions about the scholarship program can contact Crystal Gunther, director of community philanthropy, at 812-948-4662.
