NEW ALBANY — A new garden in New Albany allows community members and nonprofits to access fresh produce and hone their gardening skills.
The Floyd County Purdue Extension presented an open house Saturday for its new community garden at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds, located at 2818 Green Valley Road.
The extension partnered with the Floyd County government and Floyd County 4-H Corporation Board to complete the project. At Saturday’s open house, the Duke Energy Foundation presented the Purdue Extension with a $6,000 grant to support the community garden.
The extension started the garden in May, but after a soft opening, the goal is to spread the word about the garden. The space includes 30 garden beds, and the extension is ready to accept applications for use of the spaces.
Gina Anderson, educator for the Floyd County Purdue Extension, said 30 garden plots are available, but there is no set rental fee. Instead, community members are encouraged to donate what they can to support the garden.
“Even if family can’t afford to give a little something, they can still utilize the beds,” she said.
Anderson said the idea for the garden was inspired by community needs and an interest in gardening that grew during the pandemic.
“We noticed during the pandemic that grocery store shelves were becoming a little bare, and we saw an increased interest in people asking questions about gardening,” she said. "We put our heads together to see how do we make this happen.”
Lisa Brones Huber, government and community relations manager for Duke Energy in Southern Indiana, said the garden is a “win-win” for the community.
“This is just a great opportunity to help make an impact on the food insecurity and hunger in the community by providing fresh produce to those who need it — low income or whatever that might be — and also, I think it’s a great avenue to provide education to students about science and also service. This is a way we can give back to the community.”
Anderson said the Duke Energy grant will help finish up on the garden, including installation of fencing to keep out wildlife and expansion of the growing space.
Let Us Learn is among the local organizations renting spaces in the garden. The New Albany nonprofit teaches local kids about growing their own food and addresses issues of food insecurity.
Gina Brown, executive director of Let Us Learn, said the nonprofit is using six boxes in the garden at the fairgrounds. The produce grown there is used for the Veggie Rescue program, which provides fresh produce to community members in need.
From May to October, the Veggie Rescue Program has donated more than 1,400 pounds of produce through Let Us Learn's various gardens, including the new garden at the fairgrounds — the nonprofit also received donations from community members such as vendors from the New Albany Farmers Market.
Let Us Learn grew tomatoes, squash, peppers, cucumbers and herbs in the community garden this year with the help of local families and the Floyd County Extension’s Master Gardeners.
The Floyd County Purdue Extension is using four beds to donate produce for Hope Southern Indiana’s food pantry, which amounted to about 60 pounds of squash and zucchini this year, according to Katie Davidson, community wellness coordinator for the extension.
“We’re hoping to do lots more next year,” she said. “We had some pest control problems with not having a fence up, so hopefully once we have a fence up we’ll have more produce.”
Anderson said there are many groups that could use the garden, including those who live in apartments or houses without space for a garden of their own. The garden also presents opportunities for education.
“I think we’ve shown some kids what to do and what not to do, because we’ve had some education with the junior leaders and some of the kids from Let Us Learn,” she said. “We’ve just been bringing everybody up to speed on some of the garden basics.”
She doesn’t want people to worry about whether they can have food on their table, saying the garden will show them how to grow food for part of the year, and the extension will teach them how to preserve excess produce for other parts of the year.
The Floyd County Purdue Extension also presented a “grass to garden" class earlier this year to teach local organizations how to grow their own community gardens – the class also received support from the Duke Energy Foundation.
“That was some seed funding to perhaps spur interest in others to provide these community gardens in other places,” Huber said. “And so I think it’s just a wonderful opportunity to help in those areas of need that we know are there and to make a difference.”
