NEW ALBANY – The 71st National Day of Prayer was Thursday and the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana Corps and Community Center conducted its annual prayer service for the area.
Surrounding communities were invited to the center, 2300 Green Valley Road, to join in prayer.
With 10 different prayers covering all different fields and services, the event prayed for churches, media, nonprofits, education, businesses, health care, family and youth, social services, government and the military.
“Once again in the busyness of our lives, of our jobs, of our children and our grandchildren, schedules and our own personal to-do lists and all of the responsibilities that pull us in a variety of different directions, we stopped today,” said Capt. Jonathan Fitzgerald of The Salvation Army. “We take a collective deep breath and we pray to God.”
People with all different types of experiences came with a common desire to pray for the city, state and nation, Fitzgerald added.
This tradition has been going on for 72 years all over the nation where those who attended were encouraged to bring friends and family members to celebrate the day of prayer together.
The theme for this year’s day of prayer was “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much,” which comes from James 5:16b.
“This year’s theme reminds us, the prayer of a righteous person is effective,” Fitzgerald said. “This theme causes us to reflect on the reality that God desires when his people start to work that they not drown in the cares of the world, but turn to God.”
