SOUTHERN INDIANA — For more than 30 years, the volunteers at Community Kitchen have been preparing free meals for people in the community in need.
The teams also serve a special Thanksgiving meal each year, a tradition that will continue this year with new safety guidelines due to COVID-19. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, they’ll serve turkey with all the fixings including mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans and dessert.
“We try and make it feel like Thanksgiving if we can,” said Rich Alexander, operations manager at Community Kitchen. “Most of the people that come in here are most appreciative of what we’re doing for them.”
The volunteers and patrons have learned to adapt this year, with the pandemic affecting all ways of life, including providing a community meal. During the statewide lockdown in spring, Community Kitchen continued serving meals to the 180 to 200 people per day. They just did it through takeout boxes, with the diners eating in the parking lot or taking the meal elsewhere.
In July, they were able to open their doors again but at a much lesser capacity than before. The large dining hall previously seated 128 people at a time. With safety guidelines in place — including maintaining six feet between diners — to protect against spread of the virus, the room can seat 48 people at a time.
“We’re only allowing a little less than half our seating capacity and we’re still serving a good number out the door,” Alexander said. “We take their temperature, ask them to sanitize their hands. Guests are allowed to have up to two box lunches per day, prepared and served by the volunteers with much of the food donated by community partners.
“We know there’s a serious need for the hungry people in our community and we just want to make sure they have something to eat, a hot meal every day,” Alexander said. The Community Kitchen is open Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Alexander said he expects somewhat fewer people on Thanksgiving than regular days, since many may be going to eat with friends or family.
Some other regular meals could look a little different this year. Paul Stensrud, director of homeless outreach group Exit Zero, said they have to forego the annual meal this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
At Catalyst Rescue Mission, which has traditionally served a Thanksgiving meal to anyone who needed it, not just people staying at the Jeffersonville shelter, they’ve had to make revisions, director Jim Moon said.
“We can’t let people come in and out because of Covid right now,” he said. “So we’re just taking care of the people that will be at the shelter at that time.”
Shelter leaders have had a process in place for months to keep any new residents in a separate area until it is determined that they are not a COVID-19 risk to the greater population.
But Moon said he’s able to help in other ways. At Park Memorial Church, where he is pastor, they give out each year 20 or more baskets to families of local elementary school students. This year, the church is working with officials at Bridgepointe and Franklin Square elementary schools to identify families who could benefit from Thanksgiving baskets.
Each basket has turkey, ham or both, depending on the size of the family, and other things needed to make the meal complete — stuffing, potatoes, rolls, desserts, green beans, corn and butter.
“It’s just to make the day special,” Moon said. “We put a little prayer card with them that says the Thanksgiving prayer, just to bring them hope.”
The Salvation Army on Green Valley Road in New Albany is also planning to have its annual Thanksgiving meal, however details on the event were not available Friday.
