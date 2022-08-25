SELLERSBURG — After the ending of Art in Speed Park last year, one community member is keeping the spirit of the tradition alive.
Art Near Speed Park is the spiritual successor to the over 30-year tradition and is being put together by Danielle McFarland, event coordinator for Show my Crafts.
“Art is an integral part of a community, especially during COVID,” McFarland said. “We wanted to make sure that we are continuing to provide opportunities for community members to see the artists and discuss with them.”
The original event ceased due to the changing of property owners for Speed Park, as that is when the director for the original event decided to shut it down.
Once she heard that the event was getting cancelled, McFarland started getting ideas of how she could revive the spirit of it. McFarland did not want to see the local art scene disappear from Sellersburg, so she took it upon herself to keep it alive.
“Art in the Park was such a good tradition to balance [Sellersburg Celebrates],” McFarland said. “We feel like it’ll still be something that people expect to come to and find something new.”
This is an independent event from Art in Speed Park, McFarland had to start from scratch to organize Art Near Speed Park.
“It’s always a challenge to create something, but it’s something that I enjoy doing,” McFarland said. “It’s so great to see how the town comes together, and I hope to continue seeing that.”
Being an event coordinator, she started by getting a venue ready for the event. The venue she decided to use Speed Memorial Church since it is close to where the original event was held.
McFarland has booked over 40 artists to come and show Sellersburg their art.
Some of the booths at the art fair will include a face painter, art classes presented by Wholly Rustic art and many other booths and artists. This event will also offer food provided by The Spud Bank on Friday and American Smokehouse Stadium on Saturday.
Everyone involved in starting Art Near Speed Park is not associated with the original art fair. It is a separate event inspired by Art in Speed Park.
The event will be on Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come to the event and have a chance to see local art and get some food.
For more information visit the Show My Crafts Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.