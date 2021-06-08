JEFFERSONVILLE — A Jeffersonville nonprofit that serves free meals to hundreds each week is preparing to expand its service more in line with a pre-pandemic level and is seeking volunteers to help make sure the community is fed.
For the past year, Community Kitchen on Spring Street has continued to serve lunch every weekday and the last Sunday of every month, but COVID-19 restrictions have meant changes in operations, director Rich Alexander said.
While patrons were previously able to come into the kitchen and be served from a hot steam table, this year has required the meals be served in styrofoam carryout boxes; each person can get two boxes per day. But Alexander said he hopes to return to some normalcy in early July.
"We hope to open up the steam table and our six-compartment hard plastic trays," he said. "It's going to require I'd say a minimum of seven volunteers a day and if our patrons want a second meal, they can always go through the line a second time."
Right now, he said, they're operating with four to five volunteers per day, including a few linked to the organization through WorkOne in New Albany, the local department of workforce development, which pays the volunteers for their work at the community organization.
Volunteers usually work four hours a day, depending on their availability and schedule, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They do a range of things, from helping to prepare and serve food to cleaning and sanitizing the dining room before lunch.
Alexander said he understands that potential volunteers may have concerns if they have not been vaccinated, but "I think if you've been fully vaccinated, you're safe," he said.
"We've got [barriers] between our patrons and our volunteers in every place there could be...we have them at all three of our serving windows and between our dining room and our dishwasher."
He added that even during the pandemic "we have not missed a day. For a long time we required masks. If somebody came in and didn't have one we would give them one. We had required all of our volunteers to wear masks and gloves. We do everything we can to protect our volunteers as well as our patrons."
Re-opening the steam table and using the hard plastic trays will also help cut costs the organization has incurred over the past year. Although they've seen fewer patrons during the pandemic — an average of 75 a day versus the more than 200 they used to see on some days — the styrofoam, at around 20 cents a piece, does add up.
At an average of 150 meals five days a week plus the last Sunday of the month, that's more than 3,150 meals served a month, which is more than $600 for the paper supplies needed. But Alexander said they've still been provided for by the community with what was needed as far as food and drinks.
"The good Lord has taken care of us," he said. "We've had an increase in donations and we're still operating very effectively."
Reopening to the full in-person dining they had before the pandemic will also provide a space for community that has been sorely missed. Alexander said that before COVID, there were 20 to 30 patrons who arrived at the start of every meal and stayed the whole time, socializing with others.
For those, "it's their only place to socialize," he said. "They just don't do that right now."
And although there are other meals provided in the community, Community Kitchen operates more days of the week, and, for some, may be the only meal they get. That's why the volunteer help is so crucial.
"I guess it's a matter of starving or not for a lot of our patrons," he said. "I think if we don't feed them, I'm not sure where a lot of them would eat."
