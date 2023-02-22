SOUTHERN INDIANA — Blair Minton, 17, said he already faces challenges as a transgender teenager, and he is concerned that legislation under consideration in the statehouse will make it more difficult for LGBTQ youth in Indiana.
Hoosier lawmakers are considering numerous bills focused on LGBTQ issues this legislative session, including measures related to education and gender-affirming care.
Blair, a student at New Albany High School, is among the Southern Indiana residents who are opposed to the bills advancing in the statehouse.
House Bill 1608, authored by State Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Greenwood, is described by Republican legislators as a parental rights bill, but opponents are worried that it targets LGBTQ youth, particularly transgender students. The bill passed through the House's education committee on Monday with a 9-4 vote, clearing the way for the legislation to be considered by the full House.
The latest version of House Bill 1608 includes a ban on instruction on "human sexuality" for students in kindergarten through third grade, and it includes several provisions that specifically focus on transgender students and gender identity.
On Wednesday, Republican legislators also voted 8-3 to advance a bill banning gender-affirming medical care for children 18 and younger. Senate Bill 480, which will now go to the full Senate, prohibits medical care "intended to alter the gender of the minor or delay puberty."
HOUSE BILL 1608
House Bill 1608 would ban educators and school employees from using a name or pronoun "inconsistent with the student's sex" without written consent from a parent. The bill also specifies that the request for a change in names or pronouns must be submitted at the start of the school year.
House Bill 1608 also requires schools to notify parents if students request a change in their name or pronouns related to their gender identity, and it would ban schools from disciplining employees if they do not use students' preferred names or pronouns.
House Bill 1608 has been compared to Florida legislation described by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. The Florida bill, signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022, prohibits classroom instruction related to sexual orientation or gender identity through the third grade. Legislation of this nature is under consideration in states across the country.
In committee, legislators removed earlier language from House Bill 1608 that specified a ban on instruction related to topics such as gender fluidity, gender roles, gender stereotypes, gender identity, gender expression or sexual orientation in K-3 classrooms.
While discussing the legislation in the statehouse, Davis, the bill's author, said the aim is to "empower Hoosier parents by reinforcing that they're in the driver's seat when it comes to introducing sensitive topics to their children," according to reporting from the Indiana Capital Chronicle.
“Parents know what’s best for their children, and their authority should not be superseded by teachers and school administrators,” Davis said.
Davis described the bill as prohibiting instruction related to "the way people experience and express themselves sexually." She referred to the amended bill as a way to ban sex education from being taught to lower grade levels while also acknowledging that Indiana schools do not presently teach sex education to K-3 students based on state standards, according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.
The bill states that school employees would not be "prohibited from responding to a question from a student regarding certain topics."
Blair said he is not concerned about the provision related to K-3 instruction, particularly since it does not prohibit teachers from answering questions, but he is worried about the parts of the bill related to students' gender identity.
He said the bill would "break a level of trust between the student and the teacher if [the student] is going to them in private to let them know something very personal about them."
He already faces challenges as a trans student, and he feels the legislation is "just bullying at this point."
"Whenever I walk into the school building, I already hear students say things to me, and if I go and report them, they get very limited consequences," Blair said. "So if it's already like that with other students...I don't need [adults] passively aggressively taking a stance on what they believe my identity should or should not be."
He emphasized that in his experience there are lots of obstacles to get his school to change students' names in its system, but he has already had his gender marker and his name changed legally. He said if students had to submit a request to schools for a change at the beginning of the year, it would be even more difficult.
Blair is troubled by the provision that would require teachers to report to parents if a student changes their gender identity, noting that many trans students do not have supportive families.
Blair's mother, Rebecca Minton, has concerns about the legislation as both a teacher and a parent. She teaches at New Albany High School.
She believes if passed, the legislation would remove a "lifeline" for an already vulnerable population.
"As a parent, I understand that you would want to know if your child is using a different pronoun," she said. "But as a teacher, I also know that sometimes it's really hard for kids to just find one person [to talk to]. Maybe it's too difficult to talk to their parents first."
Rebecca feels lawmakers are "legislating something that doesn't need to be legislated."
"I just feel like there are politicians and legislators that feel like [trans youth] is a safe group to target," she said.
Abbegayle Messer, a senior at Floyd Central High School, is bisexual, and she is worried about how the legislation will affect LGBTQ youth in schools, particularly trans students. She believes the bill would erode trust among teachers and make it harder for students to learn.
The legislation "could really do more harm than good," she said.
"You need trust in a classroom," she said. "It's really difficult to learn in an environment where you don't trust the teacher you're with. I feel like with something as big to these students as their gender and their identity — if they feel comfortable to share it with their teacher, then they're trying to give some form of trust and relationship with this teacher to further their educational purposes."
Jen London, an English teacher at Floyd Central High School and a member of the New Albany-Floyd County Education Association, feels the legislation is "not in the best interest of kids."
"I think overall, we are kind of seeking a solution to a problem that doesn't really exist," she said. "When you look at the goals of schools, which is to meet students where they are and know them by name and by their needs, I find stuff like this to be just really problematic."
London is particularly concerned with the provisions of the bill targeting trans students, she said.
"I realize this is absolutely a very minority population in terms of our overall student population — we are talking about a very small number of students," she said. "They are also the absolutely most vulnerable group of students that we probably have in many ways. It's worrisome to me."
In regards to the ban on teaching about sexuality in early grade levels, London said she agrees that she does not want that to be a topic of discussion for those age groups, but she feels that legislators have "made an issue out of something that's not really a widespread issue."
Messer worries that the bill will make it more difficult for students who are already facing stigma related to their gender identity.
"As someone who has friends who identify a certain way that isn't on their birth certificate — people I had classes with and I know personally — being in Indiana and having to deal with this is not easy at all," she said.
London is worried about the implications of the provisions related to gender identity, saying she ultimately wants children to feel safe. She said the bill puts teachers in a "really difficult situation."
"It's just mind-boggling to me that this is what our legislators think is important," she said. "What I think is important is having a kid here in my room, and they're safe and healthy, and they're not afraid of some sort of horrible interaction at home because of me telling their parents about something — I really don't feel that's my place."
She worries that the legislation will have negative effects on teacher retention.
"If something like this were to go through, are we willing to lose more teachers over an issue like this if teachers are so afraid that they're going to say the wrong thing to the wrong person, or if they're going to out a student [as LGBTQ] when maybe they weren't out at home or they're not comfortable talking to the family," London said.
SENATE BILL 480
Senate Bill 480 is authored by Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo, and Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso. Republican Sen. Gary Byrne, who represents Harrison, Washington and parts of Floyd County, was one of the co-authors.
Johnson described the bill as a "medical, moral and legal obligation to protect Hoosier children," according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Blair and Rebecca are also opposed to Senate Bill 480, and Rebecca referred to legislators' push to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors as "hypocritical."
"Because on the one hand, they say with [House Bill] 1608, parents have to be notified, they have the right to know, they have the right to make decisions for their children," she said. "But on the other hand with that other bill, they're saying no [to] parents, even if you're OK with it, it's not OK for your child's body. So which one is it?"
Rebecca feels the state legislation is "about control."
"They've decided that transgender people are scary for whatever reason, and they are going to try to legislate this out of existence, but it is not going away," she said. "It's a reality for a lot of kids and a lot of adults, and we maybe should start talking about that."
Blair said trans youth already face obstacles to gender-affirming health care in Indiana, and he called the proposed legislation "ridiculous."
"It's a population of people who just want to exist and be themselves, and you can try to stop that," he said. "But I definitely don't think the LGBTQI+ community are ones to lay down. We've been here a long time, and we will continue to be there no matter what the legislation says or [what lawmakers] vote for."
