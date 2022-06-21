Community Montessori Public Charter School operates a Food Pantry to support members of the community facing food insecurity and desperately needs donations. The pantry is at 4120 St. Joseph Road (near our CM Community Nurtury) in the small shed with the banner “CM Community Food Pantry.”
This is not just for families of the school but for anyone in need. It is open 24/7 and is used regularly by many, but this also means the shelves are emptied weekly and need to be restocked.
Donations are needed more than ever as families face drastically rising costs both at the pump and at the grocery, coupled with lowered financial support for low-income households.
Community members and local businesses interested in donating can go to www.shiningminds.com/foodpantry. The website allows for monetary donation as well as the option to have items (food and family supplies) shipped directly from Amazon to the school. Community members can also drop off non-perishable goods. For more information go to the school website at www.shiningminds.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.