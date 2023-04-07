Community Montessori Public Charter School recently hosted parents and guardians for Child’s Work Night, a recurring event that gives families an authentic impression of what their child’s day looks like, and insight into how the teachers support learning.
Founded in 1998 and sponsored as a charter school by Ball State University since 2002, with a mission to provide a unique and supportive school alternative, Community Montessori has changed the educational landscape of our community over the last 25 years.
Today, it is a dynamic campus with an early education program for 0-4 years, a community performing arts program, community food pantry, and an incredible Natural Playground — the very best in the area. We serve over 600 children with a waitlist of 100 or more throughout the year. Consistent with our commitments to equity in education, we provide tuition-free K-12 education, which means no child is excluded from applying.
