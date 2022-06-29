Director Barbara Burke Fondren and Assistant Director Glenn Fondren of Community Montessori Public Charter School met with Sheriff Frank Loop and Regional SWAT Commander Troy McDaniel of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department on Monday to tour the school and discuss safety, emergency response, and best practices in the event of an active situation.
Although Community Montessori created an expansive safety plan years ago and worked with law enforcement at the time, recent events have given an opportunity to review and reshare. Community Montessori takes the safety, security, and well-being of all children and teens entrusted to them with the utmost of seriousness.
Coupled with planned staff first aid and emergency response training and drills to take place before the start of the new school year, this meeting was one of multiple steps that the school is following to enhance security and safety and to stay security-minded.
“We were thrilled to meet with our exceptional community law enforcement and also very impressed by the enhancements of the regional SWAT over the last decade. Having this kind of experience and talent as well as walking through different scenarios is so helpful during these incredible times, ” said Barbara Burke Fondren.
