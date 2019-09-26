NEW ALBANY — Community Montessori will soon have a new space to foster creativity and curiosity in its students.
The New Albany charter school will soon break ground on CASA dei Curiosity, a facility designed specifically for large group gatherings. The 6,000-square-foot space will be built in what is now a parking lot behind the school's gymnasium. The space will be used for theater productions, parent and community education events, learning exhibitions, presentations and other events.
Barbara Burke Fondren, director at Community Montessori, said the facility is all about empowering children and inspiring creativity.
"It's about developing creativity at a time when schools are so focused on test scores," she said. "We stay focused on children and real true learning — it's not about what score we get on something, but how we develop our inner self. The creativity component of that is huge, so this is about their strengths and interests to develop new things that help them broaden their expectations about learning."
The groundbreaking is planned for October, and work is expected to last six to eight months, and the building might be ready as soon as spring 2020, according to Melissa Weissinger, Community Montessori's expansion development coordinator. The school has been planning and working on the $1.4 million project for about five years.
The facility will include a large assembly room, a movable stage, a backstage area and storage space. Weissinger said Community Montessori has an active theater program that has grown over the years, and the need for a dedicated performance space was one major reason the school embarked upon the CASA dei Curiosity project. The school's theater and art productions currently take place in its gym, which doesn't provide the best acoustics, she said.
"A gym is really one of the worst spots for [acoustics], so this is built to absorb that," she said. "There will be some permanent lighting in there as well. [It helps] just having a separate space — right now for the backstage, we use curtains. We're not even used to having a backstage."
Weissinger is excited to see the school's expansion.
"It's great to be able to support the school in the way that's best for them," she said. "We do all the things, but just seeing this space be designed for this purpose has been awesome, and also, just the contributions of our whole school community with ideas, with funds — we couldn't do it without that support, so it's been an amazing community-building project."
Fondren is looking forward to having more space in the building, since the school will be able to use the gym for more wellness activities. When they have to use the space for so many other types of activities, they lose time for fitness and wellness, she said.
The name of the facility is inspired by Maria Montessori, the founder of the Montessori method of teaching.
"The first school that Maria Montessori had was the Casa dei Bambini, which means house of children or house for children, and so we said, all the things we want in this space encourage curiosity, so we're calling this the house of curiosity," Weissinger said.
An important element of the Montessori philosophy is that the "environment is prepared for the learning of the child," she said, and the new space will have a particularly significant effect on the school's teenagers.
"This was especially for the teens, like that's what's really going to be impacted the most, is our teens program," Weissinger said. "They needed a better prepared environment, so by doing this, we're able to really increase their opportunity to have what they need to be able to do the things they want to do."
