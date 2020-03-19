NEW ALBANY — Community Montessori Director Barbara Fondren announced Thursday that her students would be doing E-Learning the rest of the school year.
She said she wanted to get the information released now so students and families of the New Albany-based school could prepare.
Students will be on spring break the next two weeks, and then will complete the school year at home through E-Learning.
She said no decision has been made on whether the school will host a graduation ceremony, but said there will be some kind of celebration.
"We wanted to go ahead and announce this. I think it is important to help families realize what is coming and plan something more predictable," she said. "I don't think we will be back to any kind of normalcy until next fall. Our staff will be offering video and phone support. We are trying to be a resource for students and parents and that is what a school should be."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.