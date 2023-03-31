Community Montessori, 4102 St. Joseph Rd., New Albany, is sponsoring Dr. Temple Grandin, a world-renowned autism advocate, as a virtual guest speaker, Tuesday, April 4 at 7 p.m.
This event is open to the public and all are welcome to attend. It will take place in the school's Performing Arts space, the CASA dei Curiosity. Guests should follow signs for the CASA and park around the back of the school.
Dr. Grandin is an accomplished author, professor, and speaker who has been featured in numerous documentaries, including the award-winning HBO biopic of her life. Dr. Grandin is a vocal advocate for individuals on the autism spectrum and has devoted her life's work to promoting a better understanding of the unique strengths and challenges of individuals on the autism spectrum.
"We are thrilled to host Dr. Temple Grandin at our school," said Barbara Burke Fondren, director of Community Montessori. "As a Montessori-based K-12 public charter school, we strive to provide an inclusive and supportive learning environment for all of our children and teens. Dr. Grandin's message aligns perfectly with our values and we believe that her insights will be invaluable for our community."
There will be plenty of time for questions, and the hope is that this will help to demystify the topics of neurodiversity and Autism Spectrum Disorder. The school is encouraging anyone in the community with interest to attend. Seating is limited and doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
There is a $5 entry fee with proceeds and donations going toward Community Montessori Exceptional Learner Programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.