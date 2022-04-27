NEW ALBANY — Community Montessori established CASA dei Curiosity as a space for large group activities, including theater productions.
But due to COVID-19, the space has not been used for a live show until now. This week, the New Albany charter school will present its first play in the new facility and its first live show since the pandemic started.
Community Montessori will present “She Kills Monsters: Young Adventurers Edition” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The show, written by Qui Nguyen, tells the story of high school student Agnes as she faces the loss of her younger sister, Tilly. Agnes becomes immersed in the world of “Dungeons & Dragons,” a game that served as Tilly’s refuge.
Hannegan Roseberry, an educator at Community Montessori, started the theater program 12 years ago, and she works in partnership with teen leaders at the school.
“We’re excited about the space, but we’re also excited because this is our first live theater production since 2019,” she said. “Our spring production got canceled in the spring of 2020, and last year was virtual, so we’re so excited to be back and to be doing theater live with an audience invited in.”
Before CASA dei Curiosity was built, the school performed shows in the gymnasium, Roseberry said. CASA dei Curiosity was completed in the summer of 2020.
“Over the years as the program grew, it became clear there was a need for a dedicated space for large creative endeavors,” she said. “We’re so grateful the school saw the need.”
The new space can be used for a variety of purposes besides student performances. It is a large open space that can also serve as a showcase or exhibit of student work, Roseberry said.
The new space offers a tech booth, a backstage area and storage space, as well as seating risers that can be removed as needed.
After such a long hiatus, new student leaders are stepping in for the first time, and the kids are excited to be back to in-person performances, Roseberry said.
“It feels how things first felt when beginning the program 12 years ago, but now with the facilities and experience to come at it with fresh energy and fresh appreciation after several years of not being able to do things,” she said.
Roseberry said the “She Kills Monsters” is “one of those special shows that makes you laugh one moment, and the next moment, you might be shedding a tear.”
“The story goes in and out of the world of ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ and the daily lives of teens in the 1990s,” she said. “It has universal big ideas we all deal with as humans, and also adolescents as they are trying to figure out who they are.”
“She Kills Monsters” also includes themes of inclusion and acceptance, she said.
“I think it’s a very important message right now in our currently very divided sociopolitical climate,” Roseberry said.
The show features kids of various ages taking leadership roles. Roseberry’s 13-year-old son, Brooks, has been teaching the fight choreography in the show.
The show involves some puppetry as students operate a five-headed dragon puppet they created for the show.
“Kids are being brave and being willing to try new things,” Roseberry said. “The kids are having a great time being together. They have a reason to be silly, but also to collaborate on a difficult project.”
Community Montessori student Claire Bowman, 18, is the stage manager and technical director in the production. She has been involved in theater for about six years at the school.
In 2020, she was set to play Liesl in the school’s production of “The Sound of Music” before the show was canceled.
“It was a completely different realm than what I am in now, so I’ve had to relearn how to do tech as a stage manager and a tech director compared to me learning it as an actor. It’s been super difficult, but it’s been really fun,” she said.
Bowman said CASA dei Curiosity has been a “long time coming.”
“It’s really cool and amazing that we have our own theater space,” she said.
