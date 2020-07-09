Community Montessori

• DIRECTOR: Barbara Burke Fondren

• ADDRESS: 4102 St. Joseph Road, New Albany

• PHONE: 812-948-1000

• FAX: 812-948-0441

• WEB SITE: www.shiningminds.com

July

July 30: Staff only

July 31: Staff only

August

Aug. 3: Parent Orientation for Early Education. Choose a time, 8 a.m., noon or 6 p.m.

Aug. 4: Open House for elementary and teens program, 4 to 7 p.m.

Aug. 5: Staff only

Aug. 6: School begins for Early Ed Returning Learners, kindergarten, elementary and teens programs, including extended learning

Aug. 12 or 17: First day for new students ages 3 and 4

Aug. 18: New Family Orientation (Adult Workshop) 5 p.m.

Aug. 20-21: Parent Partner Conference. All programs closed

Aug. 27: School picture day

September

Sept. 7: Labor Day, no school

Sept. 8: PIP Workshop, 7 p.m. Volunteer/Substitute Workshop

Sept. 9-27: NWEA (grades 2-8)

October

Oct. 8: All programs closed, staff in-service day

Oct. 9: All programs closed, staff in-service day

Oct.12 -16: October Break, no school

Oct. 22: Child's Work Night, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., early education and elementary only

November

Nov. 12: Parent Partners Conference, all programs closed

Nov. 13: Parent Partner Conferences, all programs closed

Nov. 19: Picture retake day

Nov. 23 - 27: November break, no school

December

Dec. 4: Charter School application deadline

Dec. 21 - 31: Winter break

January

Jan. 1: Winter break

Jan. 4: Staff in-service day, all programs closed

Jan. 5: Classes resume

Jan. 18: All programs open, Martin Luther King Jr. Day

February

Feb. 11: Parent Partner Conferences, all programs closed

Feb. 12: Parent Partner Conferences, all programs closed

Feb. 15: All programs open for Presidents Day

March

March 4 - 7: AMS Conference

March 25: Children's Work Night, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Early Education only

March 26: No school for students, Professional Day for staff

March 29 - 31: Spring Break, no school

April

April 1: Spring Break, no school

April 2: Spring Break, no school

April 16: All programs closed, staff in-service day

May

May 13: Parent Partner Conferences, all programs closed

May 14: Parent Partner Conferences, all programs closed

May 26: Autograph Day

May 27: Last day of school for students

May 28: Staff only

May 29: Graduation

June

June 1: Staff only

June 2: Staff only

