Community Montessori
• DIRECTOR: Barbara Burke Fondren
• ADDRESS: 4102 St. Joseph Road, New Albany
• PHONE: 812-948-1000
• FAX: 812-948-0441
• WEB SITE: www.shiningminds.com
July
July 30: Staff only
July 31: Staff only
August
Aug. 3: Parent Orientation for Early Education. Choose a time, 8 a.m., noon or 6 p.m.
Aug. 4: Open House for elementary and teens program, 4 to 7 p.m.
Aug. 5: Staff only
Aug. 6: School begins for Early Ed Returning Learners, kindergarten, elementary and teens programs, including extended learning
Aug. 12 or 17: First day for new students ages 3 and 4
Aug. 18: New Family Orientation (Adult Workshop) 5 p.m.
Aug. 20-21: Parent Partner Conference. All programs closed
Aug. 27: School picture day
September
Sept. 7: Labor Day, no school
Sept. 8: PIP Workshop, 7 p.m. Volunteer/Substitute Workshop
Sept. 9-27: NWEA (grades 2-8)
October
Oct. 8: All programs closed, staff in-service day
Oct. 9: All programs closed, staff in-service day
Oct.12 -16: October Break, no school
Oct. 22: Child's Work Night, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., early education and elementary only
November
Nov. 12: Parent Partners Conference, all programs closed
Nov. 13: Parent Partner Conferences, all programs closed
Nov. 19: Picture retake day
Nov. 23 - 27: November break, no school
December
Dec. 4: Charter School application deadline
Dec. 21 - 31: Winter break
January
Jan. 1: Winter break
Jan. 4: Staff in-service day, all programs closed
Jan. 5: Classes resume
Jan. 18: All programs open, Martin Luther King Jr. Day
February
Feb. 11: Parent Partner Conferences, all programs closed
Feb. 12: Parent Partner Conferences, all programs closed
Feb. 15: All programs open for Presidents Day
March
March 4 - 7: AMS Conference
March 25: Children's Work Night, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Early Education only
March 26: No school for students, Professional Day for staff
March 29 - 31: Spring Break, no school
April
April 1: Spring Break, no school
April 2: Spring Break, no school
April 16: All programs closed, staff in-service day
May
May 13: Parent Partner Conferences, all programs closed
May 14: Parent Partner Conferences, all programs closed
May 26: Autograph Day
May 27: Last day of school for students
May 28: Staff only
May 29: Graduation
June
June 1: Staff only
June 2: Staff only
