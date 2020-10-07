NEW ALBANY — A new music center in Southern Indiana is providing a free space for community members to gather for music lessons, recording sessions and rehearsals.
The Kentuckiana Association of Musicians and Singers (KAMS) recently opened the center in New Albany at 215 W. Spring St. The organization had an open house for the center last Saturday.
KAMS offers a community orchestra, a community choir, a booking agency, concerts and music lessons for voice and a variety of instruments. The nonprofit’s services are available to people of all skill levels and offered at no cost to the public. Participants are asked to donate what they can.
Opening the music center is a “dream realized,” KAMS Director Owen Heritage said. He had been hoping to open a community music center for several years, but the organization had trouble finding a space.
Heritage is living in an apartment upstairs in the community music center building, and although he is renting the space, he hopes eventually to buy the building.
“I’m just amazed and happy that we have the place and we can start using it, and it’s already started despite COVID,” he said. “We’re still finding ways to make music.”
There are some limitations on capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is still available for lessons, rehearsals and other uses. Some of KAMS’ classes are taking place in person at the center, but the organization also is offering online lessons.
“I’m excited to see it develop, and I think once it’s full of people and there’s a buzz here and there’s music going on all the time and we can start to make an impact in the community, that’s when I’ll really be super-excited,” Heritage said.
The KAMS Community Music Center offers a main room that will be used for instrument lessons and rehearsal space. Keyboard lessons will take place in an upstairs room. Previously, the organization has been giving music lessons in spaces such as the Floyd County Library.
The orchestra and choir are now meeting outside due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once they can safely practice inside, the choir might use the community music center, and the orchestra will continue using the Cardinal Ritter House in New Albany as a rehearsal space.
The space also offers a free recording studio. Recording studios typically charge “in the region of $60 an hour,” Heritage said, and it will help people who need to record their work but can’t afford the professional studios.
“For example, you might have a singer that wants to get started and wants to start gigging, but in order to that, you’ve got to have a good demo,” he said. “He maybe can’t afford $240 to book studio time to get a demo, so just come here, and we can get you something. It might not be quite as good and polished as the professional studio, but you can get something that is usable and can show you to the best ability.”
Using the recording studio could also help inspire confidence in people who might not consider themselves songwriters, but have a song they’ve written “stuffed in a drawer somewhere, and they never imagined they’d ever get to hear it,” Heritage said.
“We’ll bring them in here and have a nice recording of their song, and they just think it’s like a dream come true for them,” he said. “It’s like, wow, this is my song.”
On Fridays starting Oct. 16, KAMS is offering weekly jam sessions with limited participants at the community music center. All attendees are required to wear masks.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on KAMS — when the organization’s music lessons went online at the beginning of the pandemic, donations went down to “practically zero,” Heritage said.
“Donations really did tumble, because even those who were having the lessons still maybe they were struggling financially, lost their jobs or whatever,” he said. “Or in some cases, when you don’t have a donation box physically there, I think you forget. It’s just human nature.”
“To have a place like this even in the middle of COVID, some people may think, ‘Owen, you’re crazy, you should wait until this all blows over.’ I didn’t want to wait any longer because I felt like we were losing it — we were losing the interest, the momentum that we’d got, and if we don’t do something soon, we’re going to have to start over from scratch. I didn’t want to do that.”
KAMS will adapt the space for “whatever the community needs and wants,” Heritage said, and he hopes the music center helps more people learn about KAMS.
“Right now my goal is just to see it used — for it to be just an absolute hotbed of people coming and going, music happening all over the place…,” he said.
Jenny Rudd Davis, KAMS’ treasurer, was excited to see a good turnout at the recent open house, and she is happy to have a “hub that people can come to for all different musical needs.”
“We had such a period where everyone was hunkered down, and we’ve morphed almost immediately into a giant community of engagement — people are showing up, people are donating and people are doing things where there had been silence for six months,” she said. “People have just been coming out of the woodwork.”
