CLARKSVILLE — Dan Bullington, the director of Clarksville High School’s theater program, has received an outpouring of support from the community after receiving devastating news several weeks ago.
Bullington, 63, was recently diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and since his diagnosis, more than $13,000 has been raised to support Dan and his family as they face this challenge.
Bullington's wife, Nikki Bullington, is the principal at Clarksville Middle School, and they have an 8-year-old son, Liam. Bullington is known as “Mr. B” by students at the high school, where he has worked for 20 years to expand the school’s theater program and to teach students about acting and set design.
He expressed his appreciation for the community's response to his diagnosis.
“I’m overwhelmed by the show of support from this community, and it’s what small communities are all about,” he said.
One of the fundraising efforts was started by Anne Perissi, administrative assistant at Clarksville Middle School. She launched a GoFundMe page that has already raised more than $10,000.
“Unfortunately, it’s one procedure after another for them, and bills get hefty,” Perissi said. “So we’re trying to find the money to help them financially so they don’t suffer too much, because they have other things to worry about — more important things.”
The GoFundMe has far surpassed the original goal of $5,000, and Perissi encourages people to continue to donate. She is grateful for the support from the community— and people from outside the community.
“We’ll take anybody and anyone who wants to help us, because cancer is terrible — just terrible,” she said. "It’s terrible for anyone. For anyone who has to go through this, they just need a whole team to help them.”
Perissi said Dan and Nikki Bullington go out of their way to help the community.
“Mr. B has a way with his students,” she said. “They all love him — he’s extremely funny. He’s a good teacher — he really is. He knows what he’s doing, and we needed to find a way that the community can support him.”
Nikki Bullington said they are both humbled and appreciative of the outpouring of support, including from staff in the school district and the larger community.
Dan has suffered from pancreatitis for many years, Nikki said, and when he went to the emergency room with severe abdominal pain on Aug. 5, he assumed that was the reason.
She was busy working that day getting ready for the first day of school, and she didn’t immediately answer the phone when Dan called, but he then told her she needed to call immediately because “oncology has just walked in.”
They received the official diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on Aug. 9, and they soon learned it was stage 4.
“So since that time we have been hospitalized, then he’s been allowed to go home, and now he’s hospitalized again,” she said. “We just finished our fourth biopsy, because what they’re trying to determine right now is the exact type of pancreatic cancer that we’re up against, and that will determine our treatment plan.”
He recently had an emergency surgery due to a collapsed bile duct and his pancreatic duct being smashed by one of the tumors, so he has been in the hospital this week.
“He didn’t expect this — he hasn't felt really well the past few weeks, and we’re not even in treatment yet,” Nikki said. “It’s just like we keep hitting roadblock after roadblock. When he got the stints put in the other day to fix the damaged bile duct and blocked pancreatic duct, it went our way, for once. We’ve really tried to celebrate that.”
Nikki said the COVID-19 pandemic means they will have to be extra careful to protect Dan, especially when he goes through chemotherapy.
“[His oncologist] wants him to live as much of a normal life as possible, but we have to add a whole extra layer of protection, because he won’t have an immune system to battle anything,” she said.
Dan’s goal is to attend the Clarksville High School football game on Sept. 10. As the announcer for the Clarksville Generals, he isn’t ready to give up his spot just yet, Nikki said.
Nikki said Dan is “mentally prepared to go to battle with this disease.”
“I try to take that extra stress off of him by asking the questions, making the appointments, managing the appointments and managing the medications,” she said.
She said these recent challenges have transformed her outlook on life.
"I definitely will look at each day as a blessing,” Nikki said. “Every day is a new day, and day by day — that’s all we can do.”
The situation is “financially strapping,” Nikki said, whether it is medical costs or keeping up with daily expenses.
There have been a number of other fundraising efforts beyond the GoFundMe. Sisters Brittany Bullock and Tiffany Huff have created special T-shirts saying "I wear purple for Mr. B” and “his fight is my fight” with 50% of proceeds going toward Dan and Nikki.
Staff at the high school have provided gift cards to help with groceries and food delivery, and it’s “just been one thing after another” in terms of support, whether it's popcorn fundraisers, prayer sessions or donations of masks.
The situation has been tough on their son, who is autistic, Nikki said, and they are planning special occasions for the father and son to enjoy together, depending on what they are allowed because of Dan’s medical condition. Recently, Nikki was moved when she found an anonymous donation of $100 in the mail for “Dan and Liam to enjoy an outing.”
“There’s been a lot of people reaching out to us — just positive thoughts and putting him on prayer lines, and we’re just appreciative all around for everything,” she said.
Nikki said anytime she uses the money that has been donated, she writes it down. She notes that if they need to travel in the future for medical treatment, they will use donations for that purpose.
“I know people do this out of the kindness of their heart, and I want people to know that I’ll be taking very good care of Dan, and we’re going to use it for helping us do whatever we need to, and if that means travel, that’s what we’ve put it back for. We want to give him the best quality of life for as long as he has, and we’re going to do whatever it takes,” she said.
Nikki said the love and support from those who surround her has kept her going, and she knows people are there to help them.
“I don’t know how to say thank you enough or loud enough, and I am a loud person,” Nikki said. "We appreciate them more than they’ll ever know, and if we can be a help to another family that goes through this, we’d be happy to help them as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.