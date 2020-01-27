FLOYD COUNTY — More than $30,000 has been raised in three days to help the family of a woman killed in a house fire in Floyd County early Friday morning.
As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, $32,100 had been raised by 408 people — far surpassing the original $25,000 goal.
Will Tucker, a friend of the family, said he and others got together in the hours after the tragedy to try to figure out how to help — many people had been asking about what they could do.
“We were sitting here thinking ‘how can we handle this where they’re not inundated with people showing up, so they can have their time with their family?’” he said.
Though he had never organized a GoFundMe page before, he chose the original goal of $25,000 to shoot high, “thinking in my mind that this would be an unattainable goal, that it would motivate people to want to help,” he said. “And I think we hit it in like 36 hours.”
Tucker said when friends told the woman’s husband of the GoFundMe and that it had reached $7,000 or 8,000, he was emotional and grateful.
“To see it continue to climb, I’m still kind of in disbelief,” Tucker said. He added that friends are working on setting up a separate way to donate through a bank, for anyone who prefers to do it that way. They are also working to find out what the family may need in the way of clothing, personal items or toys for the young children.
“They have enough to worry about to not have to worry about that,” he said.
The fire was reported just after 1 a.m. Jan. 24 at 709 Mills Lane in Floyd County and drew the assistance of four fire departments. Capt. Matt Owen with New Chapel Fire Company, previously told the News and Tribune that the blaze could be seen from Interstate 265 and though they got on scene quickly, the fire was very engaged and made it difficult for firefighters to perform a full search of the residence.
He confirmed Friday that the woman had been the only person involved in the fire; her children were not at home at the time. The Floyd County Coroner’s Office confirmed that an autopsy had been performed over the weekend, but as of press time, had not confirmed the victim’s identity or cause of death.
Tucker said he thinks a lot of friends and family have donated, but also many more throughout the community.
“We see a lot of names that are familiar, but there’s a lot of people I don’t necessarily know,” he said.
He said he feels it says not only what people thought of the family itself, but also the goodness of the tight-knit Southern Indiana community coming together to help those in their time of need.
