NEW ALBANY - It's a new day at New Albany's Daily Farm thanks to people who recently rallied around the young couple who owns the property.
Bad storms swept through Southern Indiana on March 3 and completely destroyed the farm's greenhouse.
Luckily, it only took six hours to raise $2,980 for the farm, enough to purchase a new one.
"Just imagine a caterpillar standing up on its back legs, most of its body standing up like an inch worm, (it looked like that) and it kind of turned into confetti," said Daily Farm co-owner Michael Blankenbaker. "(The winds) folded the greenhouse in half, that's how we found it that evening."
Daily Farm, 5653 Daily Road, is primarily a cut flower farm that's owned by the husband and wife team of Blankenbaker and Kristen Ehringer.
Ehringer said they finished the walls on the greenhouse recently, which made the devastating loss of the structure even harder.
"We quickly posted about the GoFundMe, because we had some friends tell us we should, and as soon as we did we, we rapidly met our goal within the same day of posting it," Ehringer said. "We cried, we were just so thankful. We have had some really awesome patrons of our business, even though we are new."
They have already purchased a new greenhouse for their land thanks to the donations.
The married couple bought their home on the farmland in 2021 and spent that year renovating the house.
"We planted over 200 roses, peonies and lavender," Ehringer said. "We were growing seed. We primarily focused on doing flowers last year."
The farm grows all types of flowers and is starting to grow produce, too.
The couple has been farming for years on a smaller scale. They had an urban farm at their home in South Clarksville for about four years.
"We had landscaping and a garden, our backyard was super special, it had sunflowers along the fence," Ehringer said. "We got a big following that way."
Then they started looking for land. The spot they found and purchased in New Albany has a special meaning to them both.
"When we were looking we came across this piece of property we are on now, that has kind of an interesting story," Ehringer said. "I grew up coming here as a child...it was sort of kismet. We had been looking and this land had been listed for 30 minutes."
They went to go check out the property and the rest is history.
"What sets us apart, and what we are trying to do, is we are adding another 270 roses this year to our farm collection," Ehringer said. "What we want to offer are premium cut flowers, or specialty cut flowers, so we are really interested in growing things that lend maybe specifically to wedding design. We are looking for those really beautiful colors and textures."
Daily Farm is sustainable, too. It runs on solar power and is irrigated by pond water.
People can order flowers for events, bouquets for pick up and delivery, and visit Daily Farm at the New Albany Farmers Market in the coming months.
"Essentially what we are trying to do is hopefully leave this split of land better than we found it when we are gone," Blankenbaker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.