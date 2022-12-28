CHARLESTOWN – The Charlestown Express has completely broken down and the community has come together to make donations for repairs.
The train is an airport tug, which is sometimes referred to as a baggage tractor, and is about 50 years old. The engine has worn out and will not work anymore, said Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges.
“In the last two weeks of the season we were running it, it kept breaking down on us,” Hodges said. “We had our staff and engine experts in the area come and volunteer their time to look at and try to fix this engine.”
From new plugs and wires to rebuilding the carburetor, the city did all it could to keep the train going.
On the evening of Dec. 19, the engine went out for good while it was being run. After the city had to explain to the residents that the train was no longer working, the residents started asking if there was a way for them to donate or help get the train back, Hodges said.
The city set up a donation site for the train through the Charlestown Beautification Committee for people to help get the train running again.
“Right now, we have about half of the cost of the engine repair and replacement donated,” Hodges said. “I was really touched by the community rallying around this train because we don’t just use it at Christmas.”
The city uses the train throughout the year to take residents from the senior living facilities and for church programs. Schools use it as well. The train has been used by the community for at least 10 years, Hodges said.
The train will need an entirely new engine and a power inverter for the lights. Once the parts for the train come in, repairs are not expected to take long to complete.
“We’ve got a couple of mechanics on staff, they looked at what they could and then we had a local person come who's kind of a specialist with engines,” Hodges said. “We even had a couple of train experts reach out and we had to explain to them that it’s not an actual train.”
