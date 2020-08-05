NEW ALBANY — Patsy Weber, 82, started as a Rauch Industries client in 1975, and over her decades working various jobs through the work services program, she has spread her positivity to fellow clients and staff.
Weber is retiring after 45 years at Rauch, and the community recognized her with a drive-by celebration Wednesday at Tumbleweed Tex Mex Grill on Charlestown Road in New Albany. In honor of her retirement, the Floyd County Commissioners recently proclaimed Wednesday, Aug. 5 as Patsy Weber Day in Floyd County.
Rauch Industries in New Albany offers work opportunities to clients with developmental disabilities. Weber had a variety of jobs in her time at Rauch, including packaging for local companies.
“I did all kinds of jobs out there,” she said.
Doug Harlow, work services program manager at Rauch, said Weber is the longest-serving client in the workshop.
“If you ask her, she says she just loved to come to work,” he said. “It was a big part of her life. She enjoyed her work and getting to see her friends and her peers here. Patsy could do many different jobs and tasks here.”
As Weber sat outside at Tumbleweed Wednesday, people greeted her from their vehicles to wish her a happy retirement. Sandy Braunbeck, director of ADA and access at Rauch, drove by to drop off a card.
“I said on my card that I wrote to her that if the world had more Patsys we’d be a better place,” she said. “She’s dependable and kind, she takes care of herself and others, and she’s thoughtful. I don’t think there’s a mean bone in her body.”
Braunbeck was working at Rauch when Weber started with the work services program.
“She’s a hard worker and a good person who always had a smile and something kind to say,” she said. “She remembered my fathers, my brothers and always wanted to know about their families, and she’s just good people. She’s good people, and I’ll miss her.”
One of Weber’s favorite jobs was packaging dog bones for Tasman’s Natural Pet Brands, a company based in Louisville, she said.
“I remember when the dog bones came in, and I said, this place is going to the dogs,” Weber said.
Harlow said Weber is an inspiration to both Rauch clients and staff.
“Everyone has a purpose and a place in the community, no matter what their abilities are, no matter what advantages or disadvantages they may have been born with,” he said. “The important thing is to believe in yourself, find what makes you happy and do that.”
