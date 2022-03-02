HENRYVILLE — On March 2, 2012, an outbreak of deadly tornadoes ripped through Southern Indiana, leaving a path of destruction that devastated the local community and brought people together to recover and rebuild.
A decade after the storm hit Henryville, Marysville, New Pekin and surrounding areas, the disaster has left a lasting impression on the Southern Indiana community.
The Category 4 tornado carried winds up to 175 miles per hour and killed 11 people in Southern Indiana. There were a total of 34 deaths from the widespread outbreak in Indiana and Kentucky.
The small town of Henryville faced extensive damage, and the storm destroyed much of Henryville Jr./Sr. High School and Henryville Elementary, which were later reconstructed.
In the aftermath of the storm, volunteers and organizations throughout the community helped with the recovery and rebuilding process.
Mark Furnish, chief of the Monroe Township Fire Department, said March 2 of 2012 started out “like any other day.” The volunteer fire department covers Henryville and Underwood in northern Clark County.
“We were watching the weather, and we knew there was a chance of severe weather,” he said. “As a firefighter, we always try to prepare for the worst, but it’s hard to prepare for what we were about to undertake.”
The fire house has a secure area where community members were invited to shelter in severe weather, and he was at the building when he saw a police car driving up at a fast speed as an officer was trying to flee a tornado that was “right behind him.”
“We looked out the door, and you could see the tornado off in the distance,” he said. “Once that tornado kind of disappeared, we jumped in our trucks and started doing surveillance to see what the tornado might have done.”
Furnish realized the most severe damage came from a larger storm that hit the town north of Indiana 160. The crew was carrying out multiple rescues, and the department requested the help of every fire department in Clark County that could respond to the disaster.
There was a second tornado that didn’t touch down in the Henryville community, but it dropped large hail stones, which damaged all of the personal vehicles of firefighters parked at the fire house and damaged homes throughout the area. Furnish’s own home was damaged from the hail, along with properties he owned for his towing company.
“Normally, first responders are going to help someone else at their time of need, and now, we’re trying to deal with our own personal stuff and also dealing with the community,” Furnish said.
‘LIKE A TRAIN COMING THROUGH’
For many Henryville students and staff who faced the storm, the shocking experience has stayed fresh in their minds all these years later. Jackson Bagshaw and Samuel Gilles are now seniors at the high school, but in 2012, they were in second grade when the tornado struck. They were both in a child care program at the elementary, and they took shelter within the school during the tornado.
Bagshaw and Gilles remember that the school was celebrating Dr. Seuss’s birthday, and there were special events throughout the day. Bagshaw recalled the period when the car riders and bus riders were dismissed early.
“They told people to go where they normally went, and I went to stay and play, an after-school program, because my mom had to work, and she would normally come pick me up,” he said. “I’m walking down the hallway, and I look out these two glass doors next to the room. The sky was a greenish-yellow color, and I thought it was weird.”
Bagshaw said as he walked in the room, the tornado siren went off, and the students were taken to the bathroom across the hall, where they stayed for a few minutes. A staff member soon told them to go up to the front office.
When they left the bathroom, he remembers looking out a window in the hallway and seeing “pitch black.”
“Seeing it being a perfect day outside, and then 15, 20 minutes later being pitch black is a pretty significant change,” he said.
The students then were taken to a conference room, and Gilles remembers that they were pretending to be in a meeting as they sat around the table. Before long, they had to get under the table for shelter.
“After a few minutes it got really loud, and they had us get underneath the table, and then it got louder and the power went off,” Bagshaw said. “After the power went off, it got like deafeningly loud, like a train, and we were under that table for what felt like forever, but it was probably about 10 minutes.”
Gilles said the sound was like “trains from all different directions.”
“It was just super, super loud, and you could feel a rumble all around you,” he said.
They started to leave the room but they were told to go back, and “our hearts started pounding again,” Gilles said. They sprinted back into the conference room and huddled under the table.
“That’s when I started to pray, because I was just asking that all of us that were there could be safe, and my friends and my family, because I didn’t know where they were,” he said.
Bagshaw heard the second storm, which sounded like “bowling balls on the roof” as hail came down.
“After we got out, they had us leave arm and arm and walk hand in hand, and they led us out through the hallway and to the cafeteria. Some people were climbing through windows. Some people went through the door, and we had to walk down, and one of the things I remember is that there was a car that was flipped over in the parking lot, and it had like a two-by-four stuck in its gas tank on the other side of the car, and it was spraying gas everywhere.”
He saw a school bus that had crashed into the front of Budroes, a restaurant in Henryville. As school staff led students down the road to take them to the town’s community center, Bagshaw’s mother came running to them and pulled him away to make sure he was OK, he said.
When Gilles went to the community center, he was reunited with his father, and he was relieved that his family was safe.
Kyle Lewis, assistant principal and athletic director at Henryville Jr./Sr. High School, was a teacher at the school 10 years ago.
Lewis recalls hearing concerns about the weather forecasts that morning, but he didn’t think much about it at first. As the day went on, some schools started releasing students early, and students were eventually sent home from Henryville schools.
He stayed at the school until the kids left the building, and he called his wife to tell her that he was staying at the school for a while, because he didn’t want to be driving during a severe storm.
Lewis stayed at the high school with several other staff, and they were in the gym area when they were told to take cover.
“We stayed around the gym and were kind of looking to see, it’s getting dark out,” he said. “Then the principal got on the intercom for people to get to a safe spot so us four got into the coach’s office back in a corner — you have the gym and a hallway that goes to the coach’s office. We sat in there kind of talking for a while, and then all of a sudden is when we started noticing ears kind of popping and pressure.”
They got under a desk, and they heard the tornado come through, he said.
“It sounded like a train coming through, and once that went through, we walked out, and I just remember, the gym was gone, the ceiling tiles were all out, water was coming in,” he said. “I was kind of in shock, like what happened?”
When staff at the school learned that a second tornado might be coming through, they got into the main office of the school, and he heard the hail coming down.
Isaac Middleton now works as a science teacher at Henryville Jr./Sr. High School, but in 2012, he was a seventh grade student at the school. At first, it was just like a usual day, and he didn’t hear much about the impending storms throughout most of the day.
“We knew severe weather was coming in — my parents have always been focused on that,” he said. “But once they said we’re getting released early, it was like, it’s getting a little crazy.”
He went over to the elementary school, where his mother worked, and they immediately went home.
“We ended up getting to the basement, flipping the couch over, getting in the corner,” he said. “We lived in a tri-level, so we had to get in the very bottom corner because some of it was still exposed. My friends were there, and our neighbors ended up coming over too…and we all stormed it out.”
The tornado “is everything they say it is,” Middleton said.
“It sounds like a train coming across,” he said. “It’s insane to hear your house being pulled apart like toothpicks, because you just hear two-by-fours snapping the whole time.”
The tornado didn’t hit his house directly, but they were within a block of where the storm actually hit, he said. His home was damaged — the roof was torn off the main level, and the second floor was “completely wiped.” However, his family was able to rebuild within six months.
THE AFTERMATH
Lewis recalled his shock as he looked out at the damage.
“I was like, this is a lot of damage, and it’s going to be a major effort to rebuild,” he said.
Gilles said every time he goes by the elementary cafeteria, he remembers what it looked like in the wake of the tornado. Part of the ceiling was gone, and the storm had thrown bricks, tables, glass and insulation all over the place.
“Every time I go over there, I always see it,” he said. “It’s like I stop, and it takes over my vision, and I see the cafeteria the way that it was on that day. It’s like I take a deep breath and then it goes away.”
After the tornado, school resumed for Henryville students as they were relocated to other locations, and they returned to the reconstructed schools the following school year. Lewis said it was devastating to see the damage caused by the tornado, but he was inspired to see the “help that came in from all over.” He was amazed to see how quickly the town and the schools were rebuilt.
“People came from everywhere to lend a hand and help restore homes and all that,” he said. “It was amazing to see how quickly people came together.”
From the “moment the tornado left,” Henryville started receiving help, Furnish said. The area received aid from ministries and community organizations, and a local group called March2Recovery helped with the long-term recovery effort. National companies came in to donate supplies such as batteries and flashlights.
“Pretty much within one to two years the community was rebuilt,” Furnish said.
Shea Van Hoy, now the editor-in-chief of Louisville Business First, was the editor of the News and Tribune at the time of the 2012 tornadoes. A group of staff members, including reporters and a photographer, went to Henryville to cover the devastation in the immediate aftermath.
“We knew something was coming, but we didn’t know how severe it was going to be,” he said. “It ended up being very severe strength-wise.”
In the following weeks, the front pages of the newspaper were dominated by stories of the tornado and its aftermath, including ways to support the community, Van Hoy said. There were stories of neighbors helping neighbors, and he remembers a story about a local business owner who donated equipment to clear trees and brush.
Clark County Commissioner Jack Coffman was involved in the county’s documentation and reporting to the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the tornado, and he visited some areas affected by the tornado.
The community stepped up after the disaster, Coffman said.
“I mostly visited the Henryville and Marysville area, and it’s just something you can’t explain,” he said. “There were people who lost everything, and you had people who were helping each other.”
For Bagshaw, experiencing such a terrifying event has caused anxiety issues that he continues to carry today, he said.
“Still, if I hear about big storms coming through, about tornado watches or possible tornadoes, it gives me a pit in my stomach, because I don’t want to go through it again,” he said. “I try not to think about it too much, but it’s been a pretty big influence on the way I’ve determined how I want my life to go — it’s one of the things that made me want to be a police officer and stuff like that.”
Gilles said facing the Henryville tornado has helped him be more appreciative of his life and what he is able to do.
“One thing that I’ve really taken away from it is being more grateful for the things that I have and the opportunities of things I’m able to do and the people that I’m able to meet and do things with and the friendships I have,” he said.
Furnish said Henryville is a tight-knit community, and people came together in a time of disaster.
“On the local level, people still care about each other, and they band together and help take care of people,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.