CLARK COUNTY — The community is remembering a Clark County police officer known for his positivity, empathy and commitment to serving the community.
Officer John Starks of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office died Wednesday morning at age 70. For the past three years, he worked as the school resource officer at the campus of Borden Jr./Sr. High School and Borden Elementary School, and before that, he served as an SRO on the Henryville campus.
Starks started his career with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in 1975, and he reached the rank of lieutenant with the department. Upon retiring from the office after 24 years, he served as security supervisor at the Horseshoe Southern Indiana casino. He came back to the sheriff’s office to work as an SRO.
Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel said Starks always had a “big smile on his face” and was “always willing to help somebody.”
“That doesn’t mean just helping us, his fellow police officers — he really, really enjoyed working with others,” he said. “He enjoyed working with the kids in school. He was a gentle giant.”
Noel remembers going on a ride-along with Starks in the late 1980s as a kid who was considering going into law enforcement.
“He was very sharp, but he was willing to teach and willing to have a kid around like me who was asking a million questions,” he said. “He had a ton of patience.”
He said it “takes a special person to work in schools and be a school resource officer.” He had a “knack” for identifying kids who needed extra help, and he even worked with fellow SROs in the county to start a fishing club for local students.
“They would take some of these kids who had never been fishing before and take them fishing,” Noel said.
Clark County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Scottie Maples worked with Starks for about seven or eight years. He said if he could learn one thing from Starks, “it’s to be in a good mood all the time.”
“He was always in a great mood,” he said. “I never saw John mad. He was just a people-person, and we’re definitely going to miss him. The kids are going to miss him too.”
Starks was well-known in the community, and he has left a legacy within the community for his good nature and kindness, Maples said.
“A lot of people knew John, and they remembered him — for a good reason, because he was a very memorable guy,” he said. “You have a lot of people who retire here, and I’ve never heard their name mentioned, nobody asks you about them, but John was one of those guys that once he retired, he’d out on the street on a call, and it would be like, ‘hey, do you know John Starks?’”
Samantha Hurst, principal of Borden Elementary, describes Starks as an “incredible, kind, compassionate and empathetic man.”
“He’d walk into a situation and read it,” she said. “He knew what the kids needed and what the adults needed.”
He would often sit with groups of students during lunch, and he would visit kindergarten and first grade classrooms to read the children’s book “Officer Buckle and Gloria,” she said.
Starks loved being in the hallways when children were changing classrooms, and he would be “right there with them giving high fives,” Hurst said.
His uniform was not intimidating for the kids, and his focus was, “how can I help them get through this, how can I help them have a better day and how can I help them not experience this again,” she said.
“He knew kids by name and checked on them,” she said.
Charlie Gardner, principal of Borden Jr./Sr. High School, said Starks was beloved in the school community, and he “will be missed by everybody.”
“Everyone from nurses, teachers, custodians bus drivers just love this man — the students especially built some pretty strong bonds with him over the years,” he said.
Starks will be remembered for his laugh, Gardner said.
“It was contagious — just a big jolly laugh,” he said. “If anyone was around him, they couldn’t help but laugh along with him. He was always smiling. He was just a great person.’
Gardner said Starks would go to prom as a chaperone and to help with security, and students would alway get him out on the floor to dance.
“He was 70 years old and out there dancing on the dance floor with high school students,” he said.
The loss of Starks has been a shock to the community, Gardner said.
“He will be missed by everybody,” he said.
It’s a tough time for the school as they face the loss of Starks, Hurst said, and she noted that there will be support staff and counselors available for students this week.
Starks was often joking, Hurst said, but when he would give input on a situation, the advice he offered would be “gold.” In addition to his kindness, she remembers his integrity.
“He had so much respect, knowledge and wisdom, and it was not just in his role as an SRO but in life as a human,” she said. “
According to Starks' obituary, a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at Scott Funeral Home, located at 2515 Veterans Parkway. The visitation will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
