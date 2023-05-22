SOUTHERN INDIANA — For more than five decades, Mike Harvey was there to brighten the days of employees and patrons at the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, whether he was reading to children during story time or serving as the library's Santa Claus.
The community is remembering the legacy of a beloved library employee and former teacher who died on May 11 at age 76. Harvey, a New Albany resident, was a teacher at Grant Line Elementary for more than 30 years before retiring from teaching. He also worked part-time while teaching for a total of 50 years at the library.
Harvey served as an assistant clerk in the library's youth services department, and he was often called "Mr. Mike."
Lori Morgan, a retired youth services manager at the library, was Harvey’s supervisor for three decades.
“Mike dedicated most of his life to helping, guiding and educating children through his teaching and library career over the past 50 years,” she said. “He will be missed by all of those lives he has touched.”
Jeffersonville Library Director David Seckman described Harvey as “a very special man who spread joy to everyone he interacted with.”
Community members have been writing their memories of Harvey on posters at the Jeffersonville library, including people who came to the library as children.
In his remembrance, Max Malone recalled how much he loved story time with Harvey as a kid.
“Mr. Mike was a wonderful man,” Malone wrote. “I remember listening to Mr. Mike read at story hour back in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s. He always had a smile on his face. He left everyone he talked to with a smile on their faces too. He will certainly be missed.”
Elizabeth Glenn, an assistant librarian in the youth services department, has worked with Harvey for more than a decade.
Harvey was a "very genuine" person, she said. He was a mischievous person who loved to play pranks and joke with people.
"He really had a way of lightening the load," Glenn said. "Sometimes we get really bogged down getting tasks completed and trying to get through the work day. Sometimes it's a very busy, hard day, and he would always try and make you laugh."
He enjoyed giving nicknames to people, and he called Glenn “Sweet Elizabeth.”
“Some kids [he called nicknames] like ‘Sweet Evangeline' — he always had some kind of modifier for special kids that he got to build special connections with.”
She noted that a couple of his co-workers at Grant Line Elementary joined him in working for the Jeffersonville library after they retired from teaching, which shows how much people loved working with him.
Harvey served as Santa many times throughout the years. Glenn said it "takes a special person" to take on that role.
"Being Santa is a big job — it's a big responsibility," she said. "Kids really look up to you, and it takes a lot of patience because not every child knows what to do. So if you have someone who is a little trepidatious, it takes a little bit of patience and a little bit of gentleness to work.”
Christmas was his favorite day because he liked to give to others, Glenn said.
“He liked to see joy from others,” she said.
Harvey liked to joke that he received his degree in “cut and paste” due to his love for cutting out crafts for story time and other programs. Glenn said he used a special set of tiny scissors, and for his 50th anniversary at the library, he received the “Golden Scissors” award.
She said Harvey “would pick the funniest books to fall in love with,” including the “Captain Underpants” books by Dav Pilkey. For the past few years, his favorite books have been the “Mother Bruce” series by Ryan T. Higgins.
He was there for kids who needed him, including those who may have struggled with their home lives, Glenn said.
“ If there was a kid who was having a hard time, and you could kind of tell and [they] sometimes act out — he always had this special touch to kind of reel them back in and give them a little bit of a lifeline,” she said.
