NEW ALBANY — This Southern Indiana community is remembering the legacy of Lee Kelly, a longtime high school educator known for his mentorship, professionalism and beloved sports broadcasts.
Kelly, often called the “voice” of the New Albany High School Bulldogs, died Monday morning. For 40 years, he taught broadcasting at the high school, and under his leadership, he led major expansions and improvements of the school’s WNAS Radio/TV program.
He taught at NAHS from 1973 to 2013, and over those decades, he added television to WNAS and help expand the program to Floyd Central High School. He expanded hours of programming, and he added an automated system so the station could play 24/7.
In addition to his legacy as a teacher, many in the community are familiar with his voice from his broadcasts of high school sports.
Joe Glover, director of athletics at Indiana University Southeast and 2004 NAHS grad, said Kelly was, without a doubt, the best mentor he ever had. For three years, Glover worked alongside him on Friday and Saturday nights during play-by-play broadcasts of basketball and football, and they spent countless hours traveling across the state to cover games.
He learned plenty about sports and broadcasting from his time working with Kelly at WNAS, but it went far beyond that. His years at WNAS were a transformational period of his life, he said.
“I learned more in my three years with him about life than anything else,” Glover said. “There were so many hours traveling around the state of Indiana, and I got to witness from him how to treat people. He was so good with people, and you’d hear him at a restaurant just talking and the way he’d greet waiters and waitresses...He was so nice, caring and compassionate, and I learned about being a decent human from him.”
Kelly was truly invested in his students, and it was never a question that he cared about their success, Glover said.
“He had a voice and style — he could have worked anywhere in the radio industry, and the fact that he was a teacher at NAHS, was such a benefit to all of us,” Glover said. “He was such a pro, and to have him really care about students and to have him in the classroom really benefitted all of us students.”
Before Glover’s career in college athletics, he worked for local radio stations such as Louisville’s ESPN Radio1570-WSZ, and over the years, he would talk with Kelly every few months. Kelly was a genuine person who could always make him laugh, he said.
Bob Dusch worked for 47 years teaching government/economics and coaching tennis at NAHS and he spent 40 of those years working alongside Kelly. They have been good friends over the years, and he remembers that they pulled pranks on each other and joke around during their time at NAHS.
“We did a lot of things together, and up until this pandemic hit, Lee, myself and several others that we retired with would have lunch every Wednesday...It was really a shock when all this happened.”
They worked together coordinating WNAS’s election coverage, and they shared coffee with fellow teachers in the mornings before class during a tradition known as “Floyd’s Barber Shop.”In the 1980s and 1990s, they traveled together with WNAS students during trips to New York City.
While Dusch managed the swimming pool of the Colonial Club, Kelly helped him coach the swimming team.
“We just had a good time,” Dusch said. “It was good comradeship.”
Brian Sullivan, the director at WNAS now, remembers stopping by the station in elementary school for a game show competition hosted by the station. Everyone was in awe of Kelly, he said, and he couldn’t wait until he could be part of the radio/TV program.
He had two classes with Kelly his senior year, and the opportunities provided through his classes made school a richer experience, he said.
When Sullivan took over as director three years ago, he had to “make sure he didn’t burn to ground what Lee spent 40 years building up,” he said. Kelly was available to answer his phone calls, and years after retiring, he stayed involved with the program, in recent years by helping out with election coverage and helping students with mock interviews.
“He was the face and voice for NAHS,” he said. “He was almost always on call, and it never seemed to phase him at all that always available to students and always a mentor to them —at the school, after graduation or whatever.”
Kent Sterling, a longtime sports broadcaster for Indianapolis radio, was Kelly’s student at NAHS from 1987 to 1990. He was a broadcaster for the school’s football games during his junior and senior years, and he was DJ for the radio station.
“You think you’re just getting into a class, and it’s the kind of class that ends up changing your life,” he said.
Sterling reconnected with Kelly at a New Albany-Carmel basketball game several years ago, and he got the chance to tell him how much of a difference he made in his life. He felt like radio was his home, and Kelly was like his “school dad” as he made the radio/TV program a “safe harbor” for students where they all wanted to be.
“I’m a better human being, a better father, a better student and a better teacher all because of Lee Kelly,” he said. “I think I’m one of probably over a thousand people for whom that’s true.”
Eddie Bobbitt, a 2004 NAHS grad who will serve as the school’s senior counselor in the fall, worked at WNAS during his junior and senior year, and after graduation, they continued to stay in touch.
“As student, I always appreciated his efforts to push us to be better, and what I most appreciated about Lee was the talks,” Bobbitt said. “Lee was constantly getting updates and asking, what are your plans after high school, have you applied for scholarships, what’s the big picture. Those kind of conversations were always encouraging.”
When Bobbitt’s brother died in 2006, Kelly helped him set up a scholarship in his honor. And when Bobbitt took over leadership at Camp Quality Kentuckiana, Kelly was one of the first people he called for guidance.
Bobbitt could see what Kelly meant to the community anytime he saw him at the grocery.
“I was constantly seeing him at the Kroger on State Street, and to see him walk through a grocery, a trip to get a gallon of milk took 45 minutes to an hour —everyone knew Lee,” he said. “You’d be in the aisle of the grocery with two to three people waiting to talk to him, and you’d have to wait your turn.”
Jason Flener, a 1994 NAHS grad, was Kelly’s student in the WNAS program, and they later became colleagues when he worked as a teacher and assistant principal at the school. After Kelly retired, Flener took over as WNAS director for four years.
“Working with Lee was phenomenal,” he said. “As a student, I looked up to him. As a teacher, I looked up to him. And when I took over WNAS, I continued to call him and look up to him. He epitomized professionalism.”
When he had a question about anything, Kelly was the first person he asked, Flener said. When he became a teacher at age 21, Kelly invited him to join the “Floyd’s Barber Shop” meetings to enjoy coffee and conversation, and he loved their road trips together as they traveled to ball games.
“There are very few people I can say that everyone likes, but he is one of them,” he said. “Everyone respected him, even if they didn’t necessarily agree with him — you respected him, and you liked him. It didn’t matter where he went — people knew him and would always say nice things.”
