SOUTHERN INDIANA — First responders, family and friends are honoring a longtime firefighter and barber who died this week.
Roger Lester Eckart, 78, who served 25 years with the New Albany Fire Department before retiring in 1997 as a sergeant, passed away Tuesday at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany of apparent COVID-19, according to his obituary.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris confirmed Thursday that there had been one death caused by the novel coronavirus in Floyd County this week, but did not provide additional information on the person’s age or gender.
Eckart, who graduated from Georgetown High School and was later a longtime resident of New Albany before moving to Jeffersonville, is survived by his wife, Sharon Gregory Eckart, his sister, Veneda Eckart Keithley, brother-in-law Lenne Keithley II and dog, Pogo.
Those who knew him remember a kind man with a good sense of humor, who always had a story to tell.
“Anybody who met him and got to know him loved him,” retired New Albany Fire Department Capt. Richard Duggins said. “He was a great guy.”
Duggins recalled the days when they worked together, Eckart always one of the guys down for a good, but harmless, prank. And when the sergeant drove the ladder truck for him, Duggins remembers that he had a big rule for the captains he drove.
“We had this chain that hung from the ceiling that operated the airhorn and the first thing he would say when you got on the truck was ‘Don’t touch the chain, that’s my job,’” Duggins said. “’Your job is to sit over there and talk on the radio and hit the siren.’
“And he meant it — you reached over there and touched that chain, he’d slap your hand.”
And he was true to the rituals he and others shared within the department.
“I don’t know how this originated, but under Main Street, the bridge, every time we’d come back off of a run we’d have to blow our horn,” Duggins said. “Because Roger said there was a troll that lived under there and when we blow our horn we were letting the troll know that everything was safe and we were going back to the house.”
For nearly twice as long as he served his community through firefighting, Eckart shared his talents — and stories — with many, as a master barber.
Duggins recalls when he was working at the firehouse, there was a “steady stream of especially off duty firefighters that would come in” and get haircuts. Eckart even gave Duggins’ son, Andy Duggins, who’s now on the department, his first haircut.
Most recently, Eckart had rented space at Big Four Barbershop on Court Avenue, across from the Clark County government center, where he had been for some time.
Clark County Sherriff Jamey Noel, who had been a long time customer, said Eckart was a great guy with a unique sense of humor, who could relate to just about anybody.
“Being a retired firefighter, he was always pro-law enforcement, safety, firefighters,” Noel said. “He was a guy who could tell some good long life stories the whole time he was cutting your hair.
“I’m usually a pretty quiet and reserved person, but I always hit it off pretty well with Roger. We enjoyed talking back and forth about a lot of history.”
He said his longtime friend and barber “was really well thought of at the fire department,” Noel said. “I never heard him speak of anything ever in a negative light, he was always positive.”
New Albany Fire Chief Matt Juliot, although he didn’t work at the same time as Eckart, knew his value as a positive person, and a firefighter.
“He always had a smile on his face; he always was kind and never had anything bad to say about anybody,” Juliot said.
“You hate to see any of your retirees pass away...I guess it just kind of puts in perspective that life is short.”
Private funeral arrangements are being handled through Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes.
Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Edwardsville United Methodist Church, WHAS Crusade for Children, the Floyd County Animal Rescue League or any charity of choice in Roger’s name.
