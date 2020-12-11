SOUTHERN INDIANA — Those who knew Muriel LaDuke, a woman who spent her life advocating for people with disabilities and their families, say she will leave a lasting legacy in the community with her drive to help others.
LaDuke, former Director of Southern Indiana Respite and founder and Executive Director of Kaiser Home Support Services, passed away Nov. 25 at her home. She was 90 years old.
Her involvement in matters affecting people with disabilities began with her son Tim, who has cerebral palsy, but it extended far beyond their home. Doris Hickerson, a close friend, recalls their many trips to the statehouse, with LaDuke leading the charge in fighting for better lives for this vulnerable population.
The two, along with others, worked to get legislation passed in the early 1970s to provide special education and rehabilitation for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities at a time when there was very little in the way of services.
"There was no rehabilitation act at that time, there was no special ed," Hickerson said. "That was I think one of the greatest things she accomplished, along with other parents."
Before this, Hickerson said that people didn't have many options. A doctor's note was required for someone like her daughter, Donna, to attend regular school. Unless families had the means to take their loved one to special therapy sessions, like Hickerson and her husband could do for Donna, they stayed home.
"We took her to occupational therapy on our own, we took her to physical therapy on our own, we got her into every program we thought would benefit her," Hickerson said, adding that "there's probably people who couldn't afford that."
As a parent of a child with a disability, LaDuke also knew that caregivers needed some time of their own, which is how she came to found Southern Indiana Respite, which later became Kaiser Home Support Services.
"She founded this agency with the mindset of serving individuals with intellectual and mental disabilities," said Kelley Troutman, executive director at Kaiser Home Support Services. "She always believed that the caregivers needed respite, those family caregivers needed rest from their job of taking care of their loved one."
While the organization has evolved to focus more on elderly and veteran populations, Troutman said the spirit of LaDuke's original mission remains.
"She was definitely a true champion at that time, wanting to serve this population where a lot of other people would have brushed it off," Troutman said. "That speaks volumes on where her passion was and what she wanted to do not only for her family members but other families as well."
David Block, community service coordinator and assistant director with Volunteers of America Mid-States, met LaDuke close to 30 years ago, when he was working in a different position in Louisville. At that location, there was a client who was in a similar situation to Tim's, who was able to live in a home with a caregiver. LaDuke approached him about getting something like this started for her son.
"Muriel wasn't the kind of person who was going to wait to see what the service system came up with," Block said.
By the time she had started her own service agency for caregiver respite, LaDuke was also holding regular meetings for parents or loved ones of people with disabilities, to help them understand the services available and how it all worked.
"Muriel was a voice for a lot of the families," Block said. "A lot of families are afraid to speak up, [afraid] that they'd get labeled a troublemaker, one of 'those' kind of parents," he said. "That wasn't going to stop Muriel."
Before her retirement in 2019 as CEO of Rauch, Inc. — an organization that serves people with disabilities in the Southern Indiana area — Bettye Dunham had long worked with LaDuke.
Since her son was a client at Rauch, Dunham got to know LaDuke very well as both a parent and a provider.
"She was a powerful advocate for people with disabilities — not just for her son but for all people with disabilities," Dunham said.
"She was very intense and rightfully so in wanting to see people with disabilities be treated with dignity and respect and for them to be able have the same kind of life that we do and share in society the same way that we do.
"I think what she saw with what the world should be for people with disabilities helped us all move the curve."
