LANESVILLE — The 43rd Harvest Homecoming Bicycle Tour will take place Oct. 2 and is available for bikers of all riding levels.
The event starts at 9 a.m. and usually lasts until 4 p.m. according to organizer Bob Peters. The starting location for the tour is Lanesville Heritage Site at 2800 Memory Lane.
Peters has owned the bicycle shop Clarksville Schwinn with his wife for 49 years. He was asked to be a part of the bicycle tour when it first started 43 years ago and has been involved ever since.
“It’s mostly just to help promote cycling,” Peters said of the event, though a portion of the proceeds from the event are also donated. This year the tour will be donating to Dare to Care Food Bank.
Along with Peters, the tour has been organized by Southern Indiana Wheelman, Inc. and volunteers. Peters said they have a lot of good volunteers that the event couldn’t have happened without.
The first bicycle tour all those years ago merely had 12 riders, while Peters said now the turnout is usually around 500 or 600 people.
“It’s just nice to get a bunch of people together,” Peters said: “There’s more and more people getting into [cycling] all the time, especially with this Greenway that they have, it’s really got a lot of people into riding. Where before they were afraid they’re just riding on the street.”
The tour will offer several length rides, including five, 25, 40 and 65 miles, to accommodate for various riding levels.
Peters said that along with the people coming together one of the nicer parts of the tour is the scenery.
“The long route takes you down to Mauckport, which there’s a lot of pretty country out there, not many vehicles so it makes it [a] good ride, good exercise, good workout,” Peters said.
It costs $55 for adults and $15 for children 12 years old and younger to register for the event. Anyone interested can register at Active.com.
There will be water and snacks provided at stops along the cycling routes as well as a pancake and sausage breakfast from Chris Cakes and a post-ride lunch.
T-shirts will also be available to purchase at the event: $20 for short-sleeved and $25 for long-sleeved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.