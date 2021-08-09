FLOYD COUNTY — Monday’s New Albany-Floyd County school board meeting devolved into shouting among many of the attendees during a public session about the district’s masking policies.
Near the end of the meeting, the board went into recess as attendees continued to talk over school officials. At that point attendees took the podium to voice their opposition to COVID-19 policies before the board resumed the meeting several minutes later.
It was a full house at the NAFCS session as people showed up to call for parental choice in masking after recent changes in mask policies for the district. Face masks are now optional for students in the school district but could be required if the county reaches higher levels of COVID-19 spread.
Many people showed up before the school board meeting and stood outside the administrative building before the doors were opened for the board meeting. Many were standing in the back and the sides of the board room as all seats were filled during the meeting.
Attendees carried signs with phrases such as “my body, my choice,” “no mask mandate” and “unmask our kids.” The vast majority of attendees at the meeting were unmasked, and attendees included both adults and children.
The public comments at the start of the meeting were dominated by those against masking requirements. However, a number of NAFCS parents had told the News and Tribune they want a mask mandate in the school system to keep their children and others safe, but they did not feel comfortable attending Monday’s meeting in-person.
On Sunday, NAFCS Superintendent Brad Snyder announced an updated mask policy in a letter posted on the district’s website. The new policy follows the state’s color-coded system tracking COVID-19 spread by county.
Floyd County’s current status is yellow, and masks remain recommended but optional under the updated policy unless the county moves to the orange or red category. At that point masks will be required indoors for all staff and students.
The school board voted 6-1 Monday to retroactively approve the updated return to school plan with board member Lee Ann Wiseheart voting against.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Indiana State Department of Health are recommending universal masking in schools regardless of vaccination status amid the spread of the Delta variant and the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state and across the country.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris released an executive order last week mandating masks for Floyd County students in kindergarten through sixth grades, but it was stalled by Floyd County Commissioners and later rescinded to leave the decisions up to individual school systems.
During the public comments, attendees often spoke forcefully about their opposition to mask requirements in schools, many voicing frustration with Harris’ push for masking in schools and the school district’s updated policies.
An attendee named Heather spoke to the News and Tribune before the meeting and spoke during public comments about her opposition to mask requirements in schools. She declined to give her last name.
She said she wants “freedom of choice” and she has doubts about the color-coded system the district announced. She also believes in the “mindset that everyone is eventually going to get” COVID-19.
“We are not anti-mask, and we want to be really transparent about that,” she told the News and Tribune. “If you are a parent and you feel your child is at risk, we support your right to put a mask on your child and send them to school. We want the opportunity to decide what’s best for our children, whether it be wearing a mask, getting vaccinated — we are for choice.”
One attendee criticized the changes that have occurred over the past few days to the district’s mask policy and described it as “mass confusion” from district leadership. She also compared mass mandates to segregation.
Dr. Mark Bickers, a local physician, was among the speakers at Monday’s meeting, and multiple speakers deferred their time to allow him to speak beyond the board’s 3-minute time limit. He said he dislikes mask mandates and asks the school board to “limit restrictions and mandates on our students at every opportunity.”
He said he worries about how masking impacts the students ability to learn effectively in the classroom, saying he worries decisions made today will “not impact just a school year but the trajectory of an entire generation in our community.” He also voiced concerns about the effects of COVID-19 restrictions on social and emotional learning and mental health.
However, he said he understood the district’s approach after reading through the updated return to school plan, noting he prioritizes in-person learning and “sees the mask as a sacrifice to keep as many kids in school in-person as much as possible.”
As the board discussed the updated return to school plan, board members repeatedly asked for attendees to allow the meeting to proceed without interruption as people continue to shout out as school officials were talking.
Snyder said his goal is to keep students in school, and he doesn’t “ever want to make another decision to go virtual or make another decision to close down.” He noted that the district is more likely to have staff members out on quarantine with high prevalence of COVID-19 cases.
Many attendees started shouting over each other and did not stop talking after they were told by the board that public comment was over. At this point, NAFCS Board President Elaine Murphy called for a recess.
Wiseheart was the only board member to remain in the board room during the recess as attendees continued voicing their criticism of masking policies.
When the board returned to the meeting, attendees continued to talk over school officials. Several expressed anger during the meeting that the back to school plan allows the superintendent to make decisions in an emergency situation.
Board member Rebecca Gardenour said she is not in favor of requiring kids to mask but said “the bottom line is we are responsible for 11,400 children.” She said “it’s been a very difficult situation” considering COVID-19 policies.
Board member Jenny Higbie said she has some reservations about the back to school plan but her goal is to “hit middle ground.” Donna Corbett, another board member, said the district needs to be proactive to keep kids in the classroom.
Wiseheart said her no vote was related to the motion to give Snyder the authority to make decisions without the board’s consent.
Although the board meeting was largely dominated by opposition to masking, the News and Tribune also talked to community members who did not attend Monday’s meeting but have voiced their support of mask requirements to school officials.
Ashley Hentz is the mother of 14-year-old student at Highland Hills and a 6-year-old student at Georgetown Elementary, and she is urging for a full mask mandate for all students and staff at NAFCS, saying it is better to be safe than sorry.
She did not attend the meeting due to concerns about the safety of being in a crowd, but she has communicated with school board members and administrators about her concerns.
Her oldest was born with a rare heart condition, and he had to have open heart surgery in February and have stints put in a few months later. He is fully vaccinated, but Hentz remains concerned about his health and safety during the pandemic.
Her kids were stuck at home last year as they completed virtual learning, a form of education that took a toll on both of them, she said. They are back in-person this year.
“My children struggled and suffered significantly having to do virtual all year for no fault of their own while waiting on a vaccination,” Hentz said. “I’ve seen my child on a ventilator, and I promise those parents don’t want to see that of their own children. I also know the cost of an ICU bill, and I promise they don’t want that either.”
“It’s frustrating that we teach our children to be a team, but when it comes down to it, it’s not what we’re doing,” she said. “I find it appropriate and much needed for the school board and administration to take children like mine into consideration — not just my children, but all children.”
She is also concerned about the district’s new policy following the color-coded system, saying she feels “we should be proactive and not wait for it to slap us in the face before we do something.”
Jessica Smith is the mother of a senior at New Albany High School, and she joined other community members in contacting the NAFCS administration and school board voicing support for a mask mandate. She didn’t attend the meeting because she worried it had the “potential to become a super spreader event.”
“With the Delta variant surging right now in our community, we need to protect our kids,” she said. “We’ve already seen what’s happening in Greater Clark with 70 positive cases and over 1,100 students and staff on quarantine. If the goal is to keep doors open and kids in school, which we need to do, we need to mask them up to protect them.”
Michelle Finn is the mother of a sophomore at Floyd Central High School and a third grader at Greenville Elementary School. She also did not attend the school board meeting in-person due to safety concerns about the crowd but told the News and Tribune she is “surprised anyone would see it as asking too much for our children to wear a masks to protect themselves and others.”
She is the caregiver of her 63-year-old mother, who has gone through leukemia and a bone marrow transplant. Her mother has been to the hospital multiple times over a common cold, Finn said, and although she has been vaccinated, COVID-19 remains a major concern.
Her students completed most of last year in virtual learning but are back in the school building this year. They are both wearing masks, she said.
“If I were to walk in a room and someone said, ‘I am a caregiver and have a parent with a low immune system, would you mind putting a mask on your child and yourself,’ I would be more than happy to do that to protect their loved ones and also my loved ones,’” Finn said.
