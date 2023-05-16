JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville City Council approved Monday more than $1.3 million in tax abatements for a logistics company preparing to build a new facility.
The council unanimously approved the abatements for Bluegrass Supply Chain Services and Bridgeport Partners REIG. In a Monday news release, Bluegrass detailed plans to build a $16 million facility at 1205 Bridgeport Drive in Jeffersonville.
Bluegrass Supply Chain Services is based in Bowling Green, Kentucky. John Higgins, the company's CEO, expressed excitement to "bring this new, state-of-the-art logistics center to Jeffersonville" in the news release.
“Supply chain management, logistics, and advanced innovation [play] a critical role in the economic health and vibrancy of our country. This new facility positions us to combine the best-of-breed technology with integrated solutions to continue playing a key part in this vital area," he said. "We appreciate all the efforts made from the State of Indiana, the City of Jeffersonville, and One Southern Indiana to help us expand our footprint and our workforce with job wages at or above the Clark County average.”
The five-year tax abatements include $1,299,680 for real estate taxes and $11,693 in personal property taxes.
Bluegrass Supply Chain Services' average pay is $27.22 an hour, higher than Clark County's average wage of $23 an hour. The Jeffersonville facility will add up to 25 new employees.
John Launius, vice president and director of economic development at One Southern Indiana, described Bluegrass Supply Chain Services as a "technology-driven, third-party logistics company."
He said the company initially invested in Southern Indiana in 2017 with a facility on Patrol Road in Jeffersonville, and it expanded in 2018 to Salem Road.
Raquel Summers, chief operating officer at Bluegrass Supply Chain Services, said the company has "had great success in this area," and it will be able to expand its customer base with the new investment.
"Right now we supply to Ford, but the growth with our customer base here is going to allow us to supply into Mazda and Toyota as well," she said.
She said the company involve newer technology, including robotics and "automated, safer processes."
Wendy Dant Chesser, President and CEO 1si, said the investment "is wonderful news for Jeffersonville and Southern Indiana."
"We continue to attract dynamic companies at the forefront of their industries, and with their focus on innovation, technology and continuous improvement in logistics, Bluegrass Supply Chain Services is certainly no exception," she said. "1si is delighted to be a part of this process, and we look forward to watching their progress.”
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said the city is "thrilled to partner with Bluegrass Supply Services on this project."
"It’s yet another example of Jeffersonville’s vibrant business climate, and further evidence of our quality resident workforce in the area which supports economic growth across our region," he said. "We look forward to assisting in any way we can to bring this exciting project to fruition.”
