NEW ALBANY — A member of the New Albany City Council has filed a complaint against the City of New Albany, alleging his public records request was not acknowledged.
Josh Turner, a city council member representing District 5, issued a formal complaint Aug. 29 with the Indiana Public Access Counselor. He said the city violated access to public records by not responding to his requests for information about the city’s expenditures.
Turner has served on the city council since 2020. In June, the Republican councilman announced he was forming an exploratory committee for the 2023 New Albany mayoral race.
On Aug. 8, Turner sent an emailed request to New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson and City Controller Linda Moeller seeking an itemized list of expenditures from the city from Jan. 1 to present. In the email, he wrote that he wanted to “compare where we are last year with where we are to date” and “compare with the budget proposed.”
Turner said he did not receive a response from the city to his initial request, and on Aug. 10, he emailed both Gibson and Moeller asking for an update on when he could expect to receive the requested items.
He said after receiving no response to his follow-up email, he sent a formal public records request Aug. 19 to Gibson and Moeller via email.
According to Indiana law, a public agency must respond to an emailed public records request within seven calendar days of receiving the request. Turner said he made the decision to file the complaint with the state after the city failed to acknowledge the request in the required time frame.
“They had plenty of time to answer to at least say, hey, we’re working on it,” Turner said. “They could have at least responded to me.”
As of Thursday afternoon, Turner said he still has not received any response from the city regarding his public records request.
He said he has filed seven public records requests with the City of New Albany since he began as city council member, and he has “always given the city plenty of time to respond.” This is the first time he has filed a complaint against the city with the Indiana Public Access Counselor, he said.
Mike Hall, spokesperson for the City of New Albany, said in an emailed statement that the city is “processing Councilman Turner’s most recent public records request.”
"Turner’s current request totals nearly 2,000 pages worth of financial documents,” Hall said. "To date, the City has provided him with over 24,500 pages of documents, including over a hundred digital files filled with data, as well as approximately 55 Gigabytes worth of digital data and other documents that he has requested.”
Turner criticized the city’s lack of communication.
“It does not matter what the page count is because it would be the same whether the city worked with me or not,” he said. “The problem is that I have been forced to do public records requests for that data because the city refuses to communicate.”
On Sept. 6, Indiana Public Access Coordinator Kaitlyn Holmecki sent a notice of formal complaint to Moeller via email. Turner was copied on this email to the city.
“Under Indiana Code Section 5-14-5-5, a public agency must cooperate with the counselor in any investigation or proceeding,” Holmecki said. “Therefore, the City’s response to the formal complaint allegations must be received by this office no later than Sept. 26, 2022. The Public Access Counselor will issue an advisory opinion within a reasonable amount of time following the date the complaint was received.”
The advisory opinion from Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt will be sent to both Turner and the City of New Albany, and it will be published on the Public Access Counselor website, according to Holmecki. The opinion will determine whether or not the counselor agrees with Turner’s allegations that the city violated the Access to Public Records Act.
Turner voiced concerns about having limited information during budget season. He said although the city’s first budget meeting took place Wednesday night, city council members have only received a portion of the proposed budget.
He notes that there are two more budget meetings this month, and the New Albany City Council will vote on the budget in October. He plans to propose an ordinance that would require the city to give the council all budget documentation 15 days before the first budget meeting.
He said the lack of complete information makes it difficult to consider possible amendments to the budget and to be prepared with questions.
In the City of New Albany’s statement, Hall said Turner “receives up-to-date budget documents on a monthly basis” from the city controller.
"It is worth noting that the City of New Albany has received excellent financial audits from the Indiana State Board of Accounts, who provide third-party audits on City Finances on a yearly basis,” Hall said. "Additionally, the City of New Albany has finished each year with a balanced budget for the past decade.”
Turner said he finds it “disturbing” that he has not received a response from the city.
“I just want to get the information I’ve asked for so I can better serve the people I represent,” he said. “Holding public office and being elected is a great responsibility, and I want to do the best I can do. I like to go line-by-line to see everything, and I want to do the best job I can for the people I serve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.