FLOYD COUNTY — A Floyd County resident has filed a complaint against Floyd County Council President Denise Konkle.
Charlie Moon issued a formal complaint on April 12 with the Floyd County Election Board citing concerns about Konkle’s residency status in the county.
Konkle, a Republican, was re-elected in 2022 to the District 4 Floyd County Council seat in an uncontested race. She has been temporarily living in Harrison County while preparing to move into a new house in Georgetown, she said.
Moon is the husband of Connie Moon, a Republican serving on the Floyd County Council. He also ran for Floyd County Council District 1 in 2022 on the Republican ticket but lost to Democratic incumbent Tony Toran.
Moon said it was an individual decision on his part to file the complaint against Konkle, “so it’s not related to the party [and] it’s not related to any of the council members.”
In his complaint to the election board, Moon references Konkle’s residence in Harrison County in recent months. He said it is grounds for “forfeiture of her office for failure to comply” with state code since she has not been living in the district she was elected since October.
Konkle emphasizes that she will be moving into the Floyd County house at the end of the month after facing some delays with the contractor.
She rebutted multiple allegations in Moon’s complaint, saying the “facts are not all straight” in his letter to the election board.
She describes the complaint as “just a lot about nothing.”
“I believe there are so many important things in the county that we need to be focusing on, and this is not one of them,” Konkle said.
Moon asks that concerns outlined in the complaint be “forwarded to the Floyd County Prosecuting Attorney for investigation.”
“Should the Floyd County Prosecuting Attorney feel he cannot properly investigate the matter due to budgeting for his office being in the hands of the Council on which Ms. Konkle currently, however improperly sits, I ask he forward the complaint to a Special Prosecutor for investigation,” Moon wrote.
He also asks for Konkle to be fined for the late filing of her CFA-4, a campaign finance form, in January instead of the October deadline.
Floyd County Clerk Danita Burks said the Floyd County Election Board will likely schedule a hearing to consider Moon’s complaint next week. She had not confirmed the date as of 2:30 p.m. Monday.
The complaint against Konkle comes a couple of months after the Indiana 9th District GOP Committee voted to censure Konkle.
The Feb. 15 censure stemmed from complaints about the Republican council member’s vote to support Brad Striegel, a Democrat, as vice president of the Floyd County Council.
The censure prevents Konkle from running in a Republican primary until the action expires on Dec. 31, 2028 or the decision is overturned.
RESIDENCY CONCERNS
Konkle confirmed that she moved into a house owned by her sister in mid-October while preparing for the purchase of her new house in Georgetown, putting her stay in Harrison County “right at six months.”
She was supposed to close on the house by the end of March, but “it just wasn’t ready yet.”
“The contract was never canceled,” she said. “It’s still in play. I’m closing on [April] 28], and I hope to move in there [on] the 29th.”
The new home is located in the Floyd County district she represents in office, she said.
Moon claimed in the letter to the election board that the “sales contract that [Konkle] signed in September 2022 has fallen through by her own admission to the State Election Division Board and the County Clerk.”
Konkle said although she has not yet closed on the property, the purchase agreement for the new house has remained in place since she signed it in September.
Moon’s complaint with the election board alleges that Konkle failed to be truthful on campaign finance forms, noting that the form listed her previous Greenville address instead of the Harrison County address.
Konkle emphasizes that when she submitted the CFA-4 in January, she was still an owner of the Greenville property where she previously lived with her ex-husband, and she did not lose ownership of the property until her divorce was finalized in February.
She said she owned almost 200 acres with her ex-husband until the divorce went through on Feb. 28. She has been separated from him for about two years, and she lived at their Greenville property before she began staying at the Harrison County home in late October.
She was pursuing the purchase of the Georgetown home before she moved into her sister’s property, she previously told the News and Tribune.
Moon questioned why Konkle remains in office if she does not currently live or own property in the county.
“Here we are with all sorts of different moving parts that show that these politicians don’t really care about the citizens — they’re just wanting to remain in office, which is just wrong,” he said.
One of Moon’s complaints alleges issues related to legal advice Konkle received about the residential matter. He noted that Konkle received advice on Sept. 30, 2022, from Steve Langdon, a local attorney who represents the Floyd County Council.
Moon said if Konkle paid for the attorney’s advice or received pro bono advice, that should have been reported on the CFA-4. He said due to the attorney’s work with the county council, he is concerned about a “misuse of county resources.”
Konkle told the News and Tribune that she did not pay for any legal advice from Langdon regarding the matter, and he simply gave her informal advice.
In February, she shared the Sept. 30 email from Langdon with the News and Tribune. The attorney advised Konkle that a “temporary move with the intent to return to live within the district does not appear to relinquish your residency,” and an “intent to return sooner rather than later appears to be the key.”
Floyd County GOP Chair Heather Archibald-Peters referenced concerns about Konkle’s residency in her Jan. 26 complaints to the GOP committee, which led to the censure in February, according to previous reporting from the News and Tribune. Her complaints also included Konkle’s vote for Democrat Brad Striegel to serve as council vice president instead of the Republican nominee.
The party committee’s action against Konkle focused on her vote across party lines for council leadership instead of the residency complaint.
Floyd County Councilman Jim Freiberger was reprimanded but not censured for his support of Striegel for the leadership position on the council.
In February, Archibald-Peters told the News and Tribune that Konkle’s resignation in January as Republican precinct committee member for Greenville made the residency issue a “moot point” regarding the censure decision.
The 9th District GOP Committee “didn’t even discuss” Konkle’s residency at the February hearing, Archibald-Peters said following the censure vote.
Konkle confirmed that she has formally appealed the censure with the Indiana Republican Party, and she expects to hear the outcome by the end of the month.
She said she wants to see the county work together “instead of trying to go at each other,” she said.
“Let’s work together,” she said. “It just doesn’t make any sense to be doing the fighting amongst ourselves. It just doesn’t. I am trying to do the best job I know how to do for my constituents. I truly am, and this just takes my focus away from doing what needs to be done.”
