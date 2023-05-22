FLOYD COUNTY — Several cases are pending related to complaints against Floyd County Council President Denise Konkle.
Floyd County resident Charlie Moon has filed a complaint with the county election board and a civil lawsuit against Konkle due to concerns about her residency status and campaign finance forms.
The complaints include the council member's residency in Harrison County as she pursued the purchase of a home in Floyd County.
On May 11, the Floyd County Election Board presented a hearing regarding Moon's complaint. Rick Fox, a member of the Floyd County Election Board, said the board is reviewing the case, and the decision will be announced at a June 6 meeting.
On May 18, Moon's attorney, Michael Gillenwater, submitted a supplemental filing on Moon's behalf to the election board. The filing alleges that Konkle "failed to file required timely/complete/accurate campaign finance reports and must be fined."
Gillenwater also alleges that her "failure to comply with campaign finance laws makes her subject to criminal prosecution," and he says legal advice she received from an attorney in 2022 was not reported as a contribution on her campaign finance forms.
Moon also filed a lawsuit against Konkle on April 20. In his petition, he requests for Konkle's council seat to be vacated, saying that "by her free and voluntary actions, Konkle has previously forfeited her right to serve as an elected member of the County Council of Floyd County, Indiana."
The civil litigation is pending, and Clark Superior Court No. 6 Judge Kyle Williams has been appointed a special judge in the case. On May 10, Konkle filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, but no hearings have been set regarding the case.
Moon and Gillenwater said they were told that Indiana State Police is investigating complaints against Konkle.
Carey Huls, public information officer for ISP, told the News and Tribune that he could not provide any specific information or confirm the names of individuals involved in ongoing investigations.
He noted that ISP was "contacted by the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office to look into some issues that might be related to Floyd County election."
In November of 2022, Konkle was re-elected to the District 4 county council seat in an uncontested race.
Moon is married to Connie Moon, a member of the Floyd County Council. The Republican ran for the District 1 seat on the county council in 2022, but he lost to Democratic incumbent Tony Toran.
Konkle confirmed to the News and Tribune that she moved into her new Floyd County home on April 28, but since October of 2022, she was living at a Harrison County house owned by her sister as she prepared to move into the Georgetown house, which was under construction.
Konkle said she was pursuing the purchase of the Floyd County home before she moved into the Harrison County residence.
"[My ex-husband and I] were getting a divorce, and I moved over [Harrison County]," she said. "I had a contract on a house the whole time with the full intention of moving back into the county and into my district."
She said before she moved to the house in Harrison County, she received informal advice from Steve Langdon, an attorney who represents the Floyd County Council, and she also reached out to Floyd County Clerk's office and the Indiana State Election Board for input, she said.
"I thought I was fine moving over there — if I didn't think I was fine moving over there, I would have looked for a different option," Konkle said. "I honestly did my homework and thought everything was OK."
Moon said he is concerned that Konkle is making decisions that affect Floyd County taxpayers when she did not live in the county for that period.
"If you go back and look at a lot of the votes over the past year, she's spending taxpayers' money and not even living in the county," he said.
Attorney Jeremy Rogers of Dinsmore & Shohl filed the motion on Konkle's behalf to dismiss the lawsuit. In the filing, he cites an Indiana law stating that "a person does not change residency by the mere fact of being physically present in another location; rather, the person must have intent to reside in the new location."
He also described Moon's petition as "moot" since Konkle now resides at her new home in Floyd County.
"Councilwoman Konkle is a lifelong resident of Floyd County and is proud to serve the citizens of Floyd County," Rogers said in the motion to dismiss. "The Petition is nothing more than a political stunt from those who disagree with how Councilwoman Konkle has served her constituents and her exercise of political independence."
Gillenwater said regarding the election board complaint, the board will review whether Konkle complied with the requirements of campaign finance laws. The board can issue fines if they find that she failed to comply.
He believes it is "very clear that she failed to comply with campaign finance laws," he said.
Gillenwater said if Konkle failed to comply with campaign finance laws, she has "arguably committed" misdemeanor criminal offenses, and he asks for the board to refer findings to the Floyd County Prosecutor.
He refers to a lack of a 2021 annual report from Konkle, as well as alleged errors in her 2021 and 2022 CFA-4s, or campaign finance forms, including a lack of signatures from a campaign treasurer.
"Ms. Konkle has failed to file timely and accurate campaign finance reports, as required," Gillenwater wrote in the filing. "Whether she did so knowingly may be disputed, but that she did so is indisputable."
In Moon's original complaint to the election board, he referred to Konkle's late filing of the CFA-4 for the 2022 general election, which was filed in January instead of the October deadline.
"I was told by the [Floyd County] Clerk's office that if I did not spend any money...that I didn't need to file," Konkle said. "I didn't file, and when I found out that I should have, I did. I didn't spend any money on my fall election. I did not have an opponent."
She feels the complaints filed against her are "frivolous charges," and she said that "this is not what Floyd County is about."
"How this has gotten turned around into this is completely beyond me," Konkle said. "It saddens me. I'm not angry. I'm not mad. I'm very sad. I really think I have done nothing wrong, yet I have to spend my time, my effort and my money to defend something that I think is just complete bullying and manipulation."
The ongoing cases involving Konkle follow a Feb 15 censure of the Republican council member by the Indiana 9th District GOP. The censure was related to her votes in favor of Brad Striegel, a Democrat, for leadership within the council.
The censure prevents Konkle from running in a Republican primary until the action expires on Dec. 31, 2028, or the censure is overturned.
Konkle said she is appealing the censure, but she still has not heard back from the Indiana Republican Party on whether her appeal will be considered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.