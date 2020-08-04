NEW ALBANY — As the Slate Run Road construction project nears completion, some residents and a city council member are concerned about the quality of the work.
On Tuesday, City Engineer Larry Summers said that any construction effort has unforeseen obstacles, but he emphasized the administration is “putting our best foot forward to deliver another fine road improvement project.”
The issue was raised during Monday’s New Albany City Council meeting as well as on Tuesday before the New Albany Board of Public Works and Safety.
Councilman Josh Turner said several residents contacted him about the situation, so he inspected the work and claimed to have found spots where the new asphalt was already cracking or had been patched.
“You can also see there’s road already starting to fail again,” Turner said during the council meeting.
In July, the board of works approved a closure of Slate Run Road from Charlestown Road to near Slate Run Elementary School. Construction includes paving, curb and gutter upgrades for the more than $2 million effort.
New sidewalks and storm water systems are also part of the project. The initial goal was to finish the work by the end of the July.
During Tuesday’s board of works meeting, David Glotzbach, who lives along Slate Run Road, said it appeared the contractor was “bridging the road with asphalt” to stabilize failures in the pavement that were due to moisture.
“They had all the problems exposed and instead of fixing them, they covered them up,” Glotzbach said.
He said the sub-grade for the pavement is insufficient. When bike lanes are installed, bumps in the pavement could result in vehicles being thrown off the roadway and that could put cyclists at risk, Glotzbach continued.
He added that part of the paving seems to be sufficient while the road work on the other segment of Slate Run Road has obvious problems.
“This is way beyond anything that I’ve seen, and I’ve seen a lot,” Glotzbach said.
Summers acknowledged there have been some issues with the conditions underneath the roadway, but he added the administration is committed to ensuring the project is a success.
“Unfortunately in New Albany and many other areas in Southern Indiana, poor soil conditions can cause some delays and modifications in the schedule and the plan, and that has occurred with this project,” Summers said.
Inspectors specializing in soil remediation and geotechnical engineers are on the job site and directing the effort to complete the work as soon as possible, he continued.
“With any construction project, there will be some disruption to residents or unforeseen circumstances that require attention, but we have a pretty good record of doing high-quality work here in New Albany, and most residents appreciate the final product,” he said.
“Roads need constant care and repair. We encourage people to be patient during these high-stress times as we work to get roads in good condition so students can return to school safely.”
