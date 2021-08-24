FLOYD KNOBS — The Floyd County Commissioners were asked during a recent meeting to support the addition of 1,000 feet of sidewalk along Paoli Pike by a concerned Buffalo Trail resident.
The resident, Randy Stumler, said that it is hazardous to travel across Paoli Pike and to the surrounding neighborhoods of Altawood, Chambord and Woods of Lafayette without connected sidewalks or crosswalks.
Stumler said that he grew up in the neighborhood before eventually settling in another house further up the cul-de-sac, and that he has seen it become increasingly more busy and traffic heavy as the surrounding areas become more developed.
Buffalo Trail is a dead end street that is about a third of a mile, which Stumler said limits the amount of walking and biking that can be done in the area without traveling to one of the surrounding subdivisions.
“We’re asking that you address that with recovery funds,” Stumler said to the commissioners, “The purposes would be to connect those neighborhoods and to connect us to the neighborhood businesses to provide safe access for walking and biking and to provide better connectedness to our neighbors.”
As the area has been developed over the past few years, Stumler noted that pieces of sidewalk have been added and it would be more accessible if the spaces were filled in.
If the areas are connected by sidewalks it will allow residents of Buffalo Trail to walk further up Paoli Pike to Woods of Lafayette, where the road is less curvy and hilly and safer to walk across, according to Stumler.
Stumler provided two options for the sidewalk construction. Ideally, he asks for 0.6 miles of sidewalk from Buffalo Trail to Marquette Drive. This option would connect the four neighboring subdivisions and allow residents direct access all the way up to Scottsville Road.
If this option was not feasible due to funding, Stumler asked for a phased construction, starting with the addition of 0.2 miles of sidewalk to Lafayette Parkway that would connect the neighborhoods and provide a safe, but indirect route to Scottsville Road.
At the Aug. 17 meeting Stumler mentioned several goals from the 2017 Floyd County Comprehensive Plan that support his proposal including creating a more walkable community, strengthening and directing development towards existing communities and providing a variety of transportation options.
Stumler saw a similar project taking place in Clarksville and figured that it couldn’t hurt to bring the issue in his own neighborhood to the commissioners.
“I think it's important to ask when you see a need that will improve your community,” he said.
As of Tuesday the proposal has not gotten any further than addressing the commission. Stumler is planning to meet with Floyd County Director of Operations Don Lopp to discuss the logistics in terms of engineering and right-of-way.
Lopp said that they are also looking to see what happens with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was passed in the Senate a few weeks ago, to determine what kind of funding might come to the state and counties and if it can be used for a project like this.
