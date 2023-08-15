FLOYD COUNTY — The Floyd County Parks Department is hosting a concert Saturday called "Live! At Herman Collier Park" that will feature Motown and jazz music.
The concert will be at Herman Collier Park, 3905 Fiske Ave., and will be from 6-9 p.m. Admission is free and concessions will be available. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs to the concert.
Live! At Herman Collier Park will feature Denise Davis and the Motor City Sensations, a Motown and jazz music group from Detroit.
Matt Denison, Floyd County Parks and Recreation’s superintendent, worked with the neighborhood near the park and St. John’s Lodge to get the concert together and promoted.
“They’ve been a great partner, helping us reach people in that neighborhood and in the community that might be interested in a concert that is Motown and jazz,” Denison said of St. John's Lodge.
Floyd County’s parks department has been looking at different ways to bring entertainment options to the county including a new concert series.
The parks department also wanted to bring more entertainment options to Herman Collier Park, which is why Denison looked to the community near the park for help getting a concert together.
“Matt approached several members and myself about the possibility of having a concert in the park,” said Rolandan Finch, St. John’s Lodge’s secretary. “We thought it would be an excellent idea and it would give the people that lived in the Herman Collier Park area the opportunity to have some live entertainment.”
With the help of the lodge, they started to promote the concert in the park.
“The intention is for it be an ongoing activity each year,” Finch said. “The Masonic Lodge and Matt hope to expand on it moving forward each year.”
They also want to use this event to recognize key people in the neighborhood and remember how the Herman Collier Park was created, Denison added.
Floyd County parks has also been making some minor improvements and maintenance to get the park ready for the concert on Saturday. Small replacements and other small projects are in line for Herman Collier Park and other parks throughout the county.
“That park has been very instrumental to that neighborhood over the years,” Denison said. “It’s still to this day hosts a lot of family reunions of people that either still live there or at one time lived there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.