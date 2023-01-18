JEFFERSONVILLE – Congresswoman Erin Houchin, R-Ind., announced Wednesday that three Hoosiers will be serving in the new Jeffersonville district office. The staff includes Amanda Lowery as the district director, Shelly Watkins as the constituent services director, and Jonathan Pearce as the constituent services liaison.
“I am very excited to welcome Amanda, Shelly, and Jonathan to the team to run our new district office in Jeffersonville. Their talent and strong work ethic will help us better serve the 9th district and build stronger connections with Hoosiers across Southern Indiana,” said Houchin, whose district includes Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties.
Lowery is a lifelong Jackson County resident. Her roots run deep in county government. She served two terms as the Jackson County clerk from 2011-2018 and one term as recorder from 2019-2022. She was also recently appointed to serve as an at-large member of the Jackson County Council. Additionally, Lowery serves as the Jackson County Republican Party chair and the 9th Congressional District vice chair. Amanda and her husband Chuck reside in Vallonia, with their two children Jenna and Trent.
Watkins is from Salem. She was first hired by Congressman Trey Hollingsworth back in 2017 and worked as a constituent liaison until she was named casework director in 2018. She served in this role for Hollingsworth until his retirement in 2023.
Pearce is from Crothersville. He has a bachelor’s degree in Criminology from Indiana University Southeast. While in college, he served as an intern in U.S. Sen. Todd Young’s New Albany district office. After college in the Fall of 2018, Pearce was an intern in the Office of the Vice President in Washington, D.C. In 2019, he was hired as a staff assistant with Congressman Trey Hollingsworth’s office. In 2020, Pearce was promoted to constituent liaison to work as a caseworker, and he has worked on casework ever since.
The new office is located at 321 Quartermaster Court in Jeffersonville. The contact number is 812-288-3999.
