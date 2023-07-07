WASHINGTON – Last week, Congresswoman Erin Houchin, R-Indiana, presented the Congressional Award to Sophia Voiles, a rising senior from Scottsburg Senior High School. The Congressional Award remains the highest honor for a youth civilian through the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.
“There is no higher honor than the Congressional Award for our young people, and the ninth district is proud to be home to silver and bronze medal recipient, Sophia Voiles, from Scottsburg. These awards are earned, not given. Sophia has displayed the ability to set and achieve her own personal goals, while preparing for future service to others,” Houchin said.
The Congressional Award provides opportunities for young people to unleash their potential by achieving personal goals focused on volunteerism, personal development, physical fitness, and expedition and exploration.
To achieve her public service goal, Voiles is a voting board member of the Scott County Youth Grant-Making Council (YGC) with the Scott County Community Foundation. It is a philanthropic group of youth members that raises funds to distribute throughout the community. She was also the manager and assistant coach of the newly formed High School Boys Volleyball team at Scottsburg High School.
For personal development, Voiles works as a barista at a small business in her community called the Warriors Den. For physical fitness, Sophia is an outside hitter on her varsity volleyball team and works to improve her statistics. For expedition, Sophia completed a research paper on different aspects of Japan and Japanese culture.
“I am honored to present Sophia with these medals. It’s not easy to achieve. She should be very proud of her efforts and accomplishments,” Houchin said.
The Congressional Award remains Congress’ only charity and the highest honor a member of the House or Senate may bestow upon a youth civilian. Young people may register when they turn 13 1/2 years old and must complete their activities by their 24th birthday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.