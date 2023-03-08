SOUTHERN INDIANA — Congresswoman Erin Houchin visited Uvalde, Texas this week to have a firsthand look at the southern border situation.
During her visit, Houchin was able to meet with local sheriffs, the school corporation, hospital and EMS to get an idea of all the challenges that they are facing.
From her visit, Houchin claims that the border is not secure under President Joe Biden’s administration. She added that every state has become a border state because of how the Biden Administration has handled the border situation.
“It was a very heart-wrenching meeting,” Houchin, a Republican representing Indiana’s 9th District, said Tuesday. “Border patrol agents are experiencing high speed chases in that community, which is a small, small community.”
While she was talking to local law enforcement and residents, Houchin was told that the community was still recovering from the Robb Elementary School shooting that happened last May.
Many of the law enforcement officers and border patrol agents told Houchin that they feel like they have been abandoned by the administration and that at times, it feels like a war zone.
“We talked to a small business owner that said that their kids haven’t played outside in three years because it’s not safe,” Houchin said. “Another rancher told us that they don’t let their kids go to the barn in the backyard to take care of their show animals alone because of the threats that could be there.”
Houchin believes that the Trump administration had a better way to handle the border situation with the building of a wall and increasing Border Patrol agents.
“When I talk to Hoosiers in the Ninth District, they want action on the border,” Houchin said. “They want us to secure the border. We’re 1,288 miles away from Eagle Pass, Texas in Salem, Indiana, but we’re a border state.”
She added that Biden has brought the border crisis to every backyard in the U.S. and that it is past time to restore construction of the border wall.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that there has been a sharp drop in illegal border crossings since December.
An anonymous official told the AP that agents detained migrants more than 2.5 million times at the southern border in 2022, which includes more than 250,000 in December, the highest on record. Border Patrol agents stopped migrants about 130,000 times in February, similar numbers to January.
Omar Reffell, a 38-year-old independent voter in Houston, told The AP that he supports immigration but that news coverage of “caravans of people trying to cross the border” sends the wrong message to migrants.
“People think that they just show up at the border, come across, there is not going to be any repercussions,” Reffell said to The AP. “I’m not against immigration. I think immigration is good for the country, but it has to happen in a very orderly manner or it puts a lot of stress, especially on the border states being able to provide resources.”
The AP added that Dan Restrepo, one of the top White House advisers on Latin America during the Obama presidency, believes the American public will accept high levels of immigration — if a systematic process can be followed.
