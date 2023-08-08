SOUTHERN INDIANA -- Religion is important to many people around the world, and churches bring communities together around a common interest.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church was built in 1853 and was a church for German immigrants originally. St. Mary’s was built by the German immigrants after they had differences with the first Catholic parish in New Albany, Holy Trinity.
Holy Trinity parish was destroyed by a fire in 1975, this is when the congregations combined again and worshiped at St. Mary’s.
In the late 1990s, people of Hispanic descent started attending the church in greater numbers. When the increase of Hispanic members happened, Father Tom Smith came from a Louisville church and attended St. Mary’s to work with and help the Hispanic members.
Father Smith reached out to Lillian Rose, Hispanic Connection’s CEO and president, 10 years ago to help with the growing Hispanic community at the church.
“When we started out there were like 50 people for mass and they were mostly men,” Rose said. “I kept telling Father that we need to do something to draw the community.”
They soon centered around the fact that newcomers to a community often don’t know about its features and offerings.
They decided to write a booklet where Rose wrote a brief history of the church and offices and other places in the area and sent them to doctor’s offices and other establishments that see frequent visitors.
“People started coming and they started calling us… so then it just started growing,” Rose said. “When Father (Smith) and I were still here it was like 700 people for mass, it was full. Really, really full.”
The Hispanic membership is now made up of mostly people from Mexico, but also has members from El Salvador, Honduras, Venezuela, Columbia, Peru and other Spanish-speaking countries.
St. Mary’s has services conducted all in Spanish to keep a strong connection with the Hispanic community.
“We have one mass in Spanish, it’s at noon on every Sunday,” said Friar Mark Weaver, St. Mary’s pastor. “Other daily masses, if there are people whose native language is Spanish then we include some things in Spanish.”
They also have a Spanish service the first Friday of every month. These services are a way to welcome the Hispanic community and help them to feel comfortable at the church.
“To me as an immigrant coming from another country, a different language, we’re always looking for a place to speak our own language,” said Juan Chavez, Hispanic connection’s COO. “Also, there was the Hispanic ministry here who was helping us with our immigration status.”
Chavez was introduced to Rose through St. Mary’s. When he attended services, she would have news about the immigrants coming to the church as well as information they could use and programs they could apply to.
Sandra Velazquez has been at St. Mary’s for nine years now, but before coming to the church she went on an ACTS Retreat.
An ACTS Retreat is a parish-based event which offers parishioners an opportunity to experience the love of Jesus.
“Before then I say I was a lost soul,” Velazquez said. “Just walking around trying to make sense of life. That retreat taught me that I had very little sense before then.”
She went on another retreat as a team member. When she came back from that retreat, she came into the office of St. Mary’s and asked if there were any volunteer positions that she could do.
“The person that was in charge of the office then said ‘No, but I have a job for you,’” Velazquez said. “God has blessed me in many ways. I come here because it just feels like this is where I found my path. This is where I continue to walk that journey.”
Before Friar Mark came to St. Mary’s, he was a missionary who traveled all around Africa. While there he was told by people in the Franciscan community that they could use him in Honduras.
“I said what language do they speak there?,” Friar Mark said. “Then they told me it was Spanish. I said I don’t do well with languages. He told me ‘You’ll learn.’”
Friar Mark learned the language and spent 16 years in Honduras and then went to El Salvador for another nine years.
When he came back from Central America, Friar Mark wanted to be involved with the Hispanic ministry. Later on, he heard that the pastor at St. Mary’s was going to leave and he wanted to take his place.
“I came to visit one weekend and then I put in the request with the archdiocese and also with our Franciscan friars that they let me come here,” Friar Mark said.
Rose got involved with St. Mary’s when she visited her daughter while working abroad. She went to the church with her daughter during the visit.
“There was this priest who… started talking about the Hispanics,” Rose said. “I said Hispanics? What Hispanics? There’s no Hispanics in Indiana.”
After the service, Rose went to the pastor to speak with him about Hispanics in Southern Indiana. Once they were done speaking Rose wanted to volunteer at the church.
“He said ‘No come see me.’ So, when I went to see him, he offered me a job.” Rose said. “I thought about it and I said sure why not.”
To keep a connection with the congregation’s culture and history, St. Mary’s holds a Fiesta in September where they celebrate everything Hispanic with food from different countries, music and more.
The Fiesta has become the Parish’s multicultural festival where the community is invited to celebrate the different cultures that are represented in the church, Friar Mark said.
St. Mary’s also offers introductory classes to their members that are taught in Spanish as well as English to introduce people to Jesus Christ.
“We really want to invite people from the community to get to know our faith as Christians and as Catholics,” Friar Mark said.
Finding a church is like finding a second home for many people. St. Mary’s wants to be that second home for the Hispanic community of Southern Indiana.
“If you’re a believer you have to find your home somewhere,” Rose said. “If you find your home where they speak your language then you’re going to go there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.