JEFFERSONVILLE — CRS Reprocessing Services celebrated on Wednesday a ground breaking of its new facility in Jeffersonville.
The company specializes in fluid reprocessing systems for industrial applications and engineering services.
Jeffersonville’s location will focus on the filtration services and have a lab as well as a research and development facility to further improve its filtration abilities. They are expecting to have the building finished in early 2024.
Sustainable energy is important to CRS and it has partnered with EightTwenty to provide CRS’s Jeffersonville location with solar power.
“Our technology is a green sustainable one, so we’re sort of bringing a focus on green sustainable technologies to Southern Indiana and providing some good jobs,” said Shawn Anderson, CRS’s chief financial officer.
McRae Enterprises is working with CRS to build the new location and is helping to make the building as energy sustainable as possible.
“This project specifically, we’ve invested heavily in the different fixtures that were selected, various insulation packages that go into the building,” said Micah McRae, president of McRae Enterprises. “The cherry on top is really the 190-kilowatt photovoltaic systems.”
With the system, it will offset as much as 85% to 90% of the building’s energy usage, McRae added.
The building will also have electric vehicle charging stations to encourage their employees to make the switch to using electric vehicles.
When CRS made the decision to move to Southern Indiana, it had trouble finding a building that met all the needs.
“Working with our partners here… really allowed us to create a facility that was custom for what CRS needed and provided us a home who will really help us grow as a company,” Anderson said.
The groundbreaking would have happened if it were not for finding the partners they had to build the new location, Anderson said.
“We’re really excited to be in Southern Indiana,” Anderson said. “We’re very appreciative of all the partners along the way.”
