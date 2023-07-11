CHARLESTOWN – Construction for The Depot, the teen hangout area in Charlestown, started on Monday at the Family Activities Park.
After noticing a gap in service for adolescents in the city’s parks master plan, Charlestown officials started looking for ideas on what to do for the teens in the area.
City officials held a community discussion in August last year to get ideas for what community members would want in a teen hangout area after the civic center was condemned.
Parents wanted an area at the family activities park to bring their young kids to along with older children in order to have them all in the same spot.
Officials also went to Charlestown High School earlier this year to ask teens in the media classes and honor students what they would like to see for this hangout area. Students also filled out surveys about the project.
“I felt like it was only appropriate to go directly to the teens and ask them to help design this,” said Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges. “I didn’t want a bunch of older generations designing something that was based on their nostalgia for things that they did when they were kids.”
The teens brainstormed what they wanted and the city took their ideas to the designers and created a rendering for the hangout area. They showed it to the same groups for some final words and tweaks on it and sent out bids for the project.
Dan Christiani Excavation provided the low bid for the project at $231,569.
“The redevelopment commission has approved a not to exceed amount of $250,000, so we’re working with that budget,” Hodges said. “The work that’s being done through bid came in right at $200,000 and they had an immediate change order dropping it just under $200,000.”
The project will be a two-phase development. The first phase is expected to be completed by early September. This phase will include the lawn games, a coffee and smoothie bar and the individual cabanas.
Phase two will include beach type area with a sand volleyball pit. The city is still working out some details for the second phase, they will start construction for that phase next year.
“This is the culmination of a collaborative effort, and I think that’s very important,” Hodges said. “It’s incredibly meaningful that we got such good feedback from the teens since they’re the ones that we’re trying to serve.”
