NEW ALBANY – Construction crews will be working along local roads within New Albany in the vicinity of Interstate 64 beginning Sunday, Sept. 10.
Work will occur primarily during overnight hours, from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. and will include lane closures. Concrete pours and related activities may require lane closures to be in place during daytime hours to allow the concrete to harden. Anticipated impacts include:
* West Elm Street at Scribner Drive
* West Spring Street from State Street (East) to Fifth Street (West)
A minimum of one lane will be open for both Elm Street and Spring Street during construction. Parking along Elm Street and Spring Street may also be impacted. Signs will be posted when parking lanes will be required for construction activities. Motorists should slow down, drive distraction free and be aware of the changing traffic patterns within New Albany.
