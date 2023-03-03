CLARK COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced an added travel and turn lanes project to begin at the intersection of Ind. 60 and Poindexter Lane in Clark County.
Beginning on or after Monday, crews will begin phase one of the project which includes the installation of signs, striping, and barrier wall. This phase is expected to last through May of this year. Impacts to traffic include:
* Shifting traffic on Ind. 60 each direction into two 10' travel lanes
* Reducing the speed limit on Ind. 60 through the project area to 40 mph
* Closing Poindexter Lane at Ind. 60 on or after March 16 until both phases of the project are completed.
The detour route for Poindexter Lane will utilize Newberry Road.
Phase two of the project includes construction of underdrains, curb/gutter, and new asphalt. Work is expected to be complete in late summer. The contract was awarded to E&B Paving Inc. for $2.2 million.
INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
