CHARLESTOWN — The first Habitat For Humanity house in Charlestown is under construction.
With the helping hands of the community, the property on Maple Street will soon become where Aerion Irvin and her daughters call home.
The City of Charlestown volunteer team kicked off the first of many community build days on Friday with the help of Mayor Treva Hodges, Abdiel Deida, Brandon McIntosh, Brian Smith, Carrie Prince, Jenny Works, John Palmer, Marissa Knoebel, Paul Knight, and Terry Pierce.
There are many ways individuals, businesses, and community groups in Charlestown can help over the next several months. Opportunities include providing labor or providing lunch/snacks on community build days.
If interested, reach out to Elizabeth at elizabeth@habitatcfi.org or call 812-948-1235.
