NEW ALBANY — A major project is underway in downtown New Albany as crews begin the construction of a new police headquarters.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said the project to build the New Albany Police Headquarters is "moving on really well," and completion is expected within a year depending on weather and supply chain issues. Crews recently started the physical construction of the building after weeks of site prep.
"Everything seems to be right on track, so we're looking forward to getting in as soon as possible and utilizing the new facility to its fullest extent," Bailey said.
The New Albany Police Headquarters site is at the corner of West Spring Street and Scribner Drive. This will be the department's first standalone headquarters.
The facility will feature a new training facility, evidence room, additional storage space and space for mental health services.
"We are definitely eager to get started on facilitating some mental health services for the community from within the facility and also having an in-house training facility for our police officers and just a better quality of workspace than what we've had in the past," Bailey said.
The site of the new building is across the street from the department's current location at the county-owned Frank C. Denzinger Criminal Justice Building, which it shares with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department.
"We've outgrown the facility," Bailey said. "Currently, we have just a little over 9,000 square feet, and for a modern police department that facilitates all law enforcement services, we just need a much bigger footprint for many reasons — for training operations, public interaction, investigations, storage — there's a huge litany of things that we have to accomplish, and where we are currently, we're just really squeezed for space."
He notes that the city is moving forward with the $12.6 million project without any new fees or taxes. The City of New Albany is funding the project with a combination of American Rescue Plan dollars, the city's general fund and bond issuance.
"It's a great thing for citizens that we're not being imposed with anything new — no new costs associated with this," Bailey said.
