SOUTHERN INDIANA — A local economics expert believes consumer behavior ultimately will determine how quickly the Southern Indiana economy rebounds from the financial crisis spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also anticipates a major shift in that behavior as consumers continue to be more conservative with their spending.
Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast, said the current recession will have as much impact on consumers as the Great Depression did on people of that generation.
“The biggest challenge for Southern Indiana and the entire metro area will be linked to the overall pullback of the consumer,” Dufrene said in an interview with the News and Tribune after the latest national unemployment report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“Households are going to be more conservative in their spending patterns, and we will see a spike in savings rates as a result. Retailers and service industries, such as restaurants, will need to adapt to this changing consumer.”
The national unemployment rate rose to a record high 14.7 percent in April, a jump of 10.3 percent from March. Employment was down by 20.5 million.
State unemployment data for April is slated to be released May 22.
The food services sector took a major hit on the employment front in April. The leisure and hospitality sector shed 7.7 million jobs during the month, and almost half of the losses came in food services.
Though restaurants are opening again with limited capacity in Southern Indiana, it could take a while before employment bounces back to pre-pandemic levels.
“I do not anticipate a quick turnaround in this industry,” Dufrene said. “Restaurants and bars will need to closely examine their business models, and think about other opportunities to generate revenues.”
Consumer confidence is a concern for local officials — not just for long-term spending, but for the immediate future as customers weigh safety versus their desire to shop at a store or enter a restaurant.
During Tuesday’s New Albany Redevelopment Commission meeting, officials discussed the dispersement of reopening kits containing sanitizer and other items to local businesses. It’s important not only to give businesses some relief when it comes to purchasing items to ensure their buildings are sanitary and meeting guidelines, but it’s also vital that customers feel safe to re-enter those establishments, New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said.
“When people are looking to maybe go out and about to check out a restaurant or a store we want them to know that chances are in New Albany they’re doing the right thing,” he said.
Though most of the economic damage caused by the pandemic has centered around private businesses, the impact of COVID-19 isn’t likely to spare government budgets and the services and employees funded by tax dollars.
Eventually, job losses in the private sector will impact the public sector, Dufrene said.
“Tax receipts will see significant reductions, and this will have an impact on the state and municipal sectors,” he said.
As was the case nationally, Southern Indiana saw record levels of new unemployment claims in late March. But since that time, new unemployment claims have been declining.
Unlike the Great Depression, which resulted from multiple years of economic decline, the current economic crisis happened within a matter of months, and Dufrene said the unemployment rate will like rise even higher before reaching a peak.
But while Dufrene expects this to be one of the deepest recessions for the country, he also believes it will be one of the quickest. However, that doesn’t mean economic growth and activity will return to pre-pandemic levels.
“We will see a quick bounce-back, but will then enter a period of overall slower growth due to changes in consumer behavior and the overall risk aversion in the business sector,” he said.
BREAKING DOWN UNEMPLOYMENT
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment rates rose sharply among all major work groups. The bureau reported an April jobless rate of 13 percent for adult men, 15.5 percent for adult women and 31.9 percent for teenagers.
The Hispanic unemployment rate was recorded at 18.9 percent, 16.7 percent for blacks, 14.5 percent for Asians and 14.2 percent for whites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.