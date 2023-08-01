JEFFERSONVILLE – As content creation increases in popularity, so does the need for spaces to record videos, audio and take pictures.
Millennial Studio, 131 E Court Ave., suite 301, in Jeffersonville, offers a space for content creators for podcasting, interviews, music making and more. The space can also be used for small events and parties.
John Hickerson wanted to bring something to downtown Jeffersonville that would add to the artistic scene of the community as well as giving the opportunity for the average person or small business owner to create content or hold an event for their business.
“I have full photography backdrops, I have a green screen, you could fully do a podcast in here,” Hickerson said. “There’s also about 1200 square feet of space where you could have 40 to 60 people for a really nice event.”
To sign up to use the space, go to https://www.productions812.com/thestu812, from there people can book the space for whatever their needs are.
Hickerson has been in content creation for about five years, and he mainly has been creating content for other people and businesses.
Last weekend he did some videography and photography with Darnell Ferguson, a celebrity chef, for his new line of pancakes.
“I have worked with a lot of the local entities in the state of Indiana, Floyd County Library, The Carnegie Center,” Hickerson said.
He started working in the content creating scene when he lived in Kansas City, Missouri for the housing authority there.
He produced a film about the Choice Grant, a grant provided by U.S. Housing and Urban Development used to revitalize urban areas. After he produced the film, he was awarded with the employee of the year by the housing authority.
“Just seeing how powerful content was and how much emotion it can bring to people and how much it can convey a message, from that time I just started really focusing in on being able to bring that to companies,” Hickerson said.
Content creation is growing in Southern Indiana because of the all the developments happening in the area, Hickerson said.
“With so much development from the East End Bridge to the downtown area, Veterans Parkway, I know that Origin Park is being built, which will be huge for the community,” Hickerson said. “I think that the entire area is growing, which helps every business and then the need for marketing and content comes with it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.