Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Becoming cloudy with occasional rain during the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 19F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.