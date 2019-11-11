SOUTHERN INDIANA — About 50 times a year, retired U.S. Army Specialist Larry G. Hayden puts on his American Legion uniform and leads a group of men and women in ceremonies honoring U.S. veterans at their funerals.
During his six years as captain of the Color and Honor Guards with the American Legion Post No. 335 in Charlestown, his team has been present at roughly 300 military funerals in the area — blowing "Taps," doing the 21-gun salute and folding the American flag to present to the living spouse or oldest son.
It's a tradition that Hayden says is of the utmost importance to veterans' families, and a proper way to show respect to the men and women who have served this country.
"It's a recognition of their service," he said. "When you sign on and go into the service, people might be shooting at you...you know that beforehand and you might not come back."
But Hayden fears that with older veterans unable to participate as much, and younger ones busy with families and work, that membership in the Color and Honor Guards might dwindle to the point where they aren't able to provide this service for families. Already, Charlestown is one of the few remaining American Legions in the area with such crews and even there, Hayden said they need more members.
"Membership has gone down over the years," he said. "Used to be we'd have a funeral with a dozen guys and now we have a funeral with eight."
The work is strictly volunteer, and does call for some available time both during the week and sometimes on Saturdays, depending on when the funerals are. But Hayden wants those considering joining the legion to realize how much this service means to the survivors — and why they should join.
"When you're at the funerals there's great interest," he said. "They're very appreciative. If you've ever been to a military funeral, it's quite emotional, and you'll lose that."
The U.S. government has stated that veterans should all have representation at their funerals recognizing their service, but with lower numbers in Color and Honor Guards, they aren't all receiving the full ceremony. The minimal recognition, if a Color and Honor Guard can't be there, is a team of two military personnel who play "Taps" and fold and present the flag.
But Hayden said the full experience is quite something, and the nation's veterans deserve that.
Brian Barnett, retired Air Force master sergeant who is post commander at the Charlestown American Legion, echoed his military colleague on its importance.
"It's important to send them off the right way with showing the colors and paying tribute," Barnett said. "They sacrificed a great deal for that flag and it's very important that we have members there to show the colors for when they pass."
Barnett said that while he considers their post lucky for having the volunteers they do have for the Color and Honor Guards — including two women from the auxiliary group — he'd like to see membership bolstered.
Being a member of the American Legion "means that you're part of an organization that supports its community, raises awareness of veterans issues," he said. "We support the children and youth and we're all about veterans rehabilitation, national security — you name it, we have a part in it."
Hayden, who served as an engineer in the Army in Germany during the early 1960s, spoke of the camaraderie between those who have served. He still keeps in contact with some people he met across the world, although it's not the same as seeing them every day during active times.
"It's good and it's bad because when you leave [a deployment] you're gone," Hayden said. "And when you get home, you're ready to get your education finished, get a job, get married.
"In the '60s you're not going to jump on a plane to go see your best friend in California. You're going to take that money and put a down payment on a car."
Although there was an active draft at the time, Hayden chose to go into the service, enlisting in the Army when he was 18 years old. His five younger brothers — the youngest of which is about 20 years his junior — all followed suit, joining the U.S. Marine Corps.
Hayden said at the time he enlisted, he felt it was a solid career choice for someone who may not have had money for college.
"Getting out of high school here, there wasn't a lot for a young man to do, especially with a large family," he said. "There was nowhere to work ... you could work at the five-and-dime or the drugstore but that's no job for a guy that's trying to buy a car.
"At those times, young men all joined the service." Now, he said, he feels those reasons are not as big among those who do choose to join.
"The biggest thing now is people have more money, parents have more money, school is a lot more available," he said. "If you've got half a dozen kids, it's not that available."
But being in active duty itself can affect a person, he said.
"We were kids until we took our oath in the service," he said. "At that time, you're retaught all your values and one of them is you're going to kill people."
That's one reason Hayden wanted to be an engineer — in that role, he was part of a team responsible for building bridges, blowing up bridges, disarming minefields...not shooting at the enemy.
"War is an ugly thing," he said. "And I've not been in war. I've never shot at anyone and no one's ever shot at me."
But he would do it again, if given the chance to make that first choice over again.
"I think you learn discipline and respect," he said. "The guys that signed up for it, you asked for it, this is yours."
