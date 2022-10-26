NEW ALBANY — The contractor for the Sherman Minton Bridge rehabilitation project expects to use additional available closures permitted by contract for this calendar year.
In each calendar year the contractor is allowed three weekend closures and one nine-day closure of the bridge in each direction (eastbound and westbound) for a total of six weekend closures and two nine-day closures. To date the contractor has used one weekend closure in each direction.
The tentative schedule for additional allowable closures is as follows, but is subject to change:
November Closures
• Eastbound I-64 weekend closure: Beginning on or after 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 until 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14
• Eastbound I-64 weekend closure: Beginning on or after 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 until 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21
December Closures
• Directional nine-day closure of I-64: Beginning on or after Monday, Nov. 28 until Wednesday, Dec. 7
• Directional weekend closure of I-64: Beginning on or after Friday, Dec. 9 until Monday, Dec. 12
• Directional 9-day closure of I-64: Beginning on or after Wednesday, Dec. 14 until Friday, Dec. 23
More detail about each potential closure, including specific start/end times and the direction of the closure, will be included in the 28-day public notification that must be distributed prior to each closure. The most current closure information will be posted to the project website at shermanmintonrenewal.com. Reminders will be sent via social media and email/text alerts. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
More information regarding the allowable closures can be found on the website at shermanmintonrenewal.com/traffic-info-closures/.
